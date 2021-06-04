How to Buy In-Person Tickets and Reserve Virtual Seats for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

You don't need to be in New York City to enjoy the festival's robust programming, including films, VR experiences, and more.

While the 2021 Tribeca Festival is offering one of the more robust slates of in-person programming of any festival since the pandemic began, you don’t need to be in New York City to enjoy much of what Tribeca has to offer. Many films are available to watch online starting at $20.

The festival’s online component, Tribeca At Home, will allow anyone in the U.S. to stream over 100 features, plus shorts and VR experiences between June 9 and 23. That includes films from the main festival lineup, like Josef Kubota Wladyka’s “Catch the Fair One,” executive produced by Darren Aronofsky; selections from the canceled 2020 festival, like Michèle Stephenson’s “Stateless”; and online premieres like “Being BeBe,” Emily Branham’s documentary about the first “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner.

Like all recent festivals that have offered online components, the programming is governed by a hodgepodge of rules that vary from title to title. Here’s everything you need to know to make your online Tribeca experience as smooth as possible. Going to be in the city for the event? We’ve got you covered, too.

Plan ahead: Certain films are only available within specific time windows. For example, films that are premiering in-person at NYC screenings are available to watch online beginning the following evening at 6 p.m. ET.

You can find the full online lineup, along with information about each film’s availability, right here.

The cost: Individual features are $20 each. The all-you-can watch pass costs $175, and offers access to features, shorts, and VR experiences. For $55, you get a pass that allows you to watch award-winning films on June 19 and 20 after the awards are handed out.

Buy passes here right. The full online lineup is available to view here, where you can buy tickets for individual films.

Many films are available to watch through June 23, but ticket sales end midnight on June 20.

How to watch: Tribeca At Home apps are available on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. You can also watch on a computer, iPhone, and Android through the web or cast to a TV using Chromecast or AirPlay.

In many cases, you have 48 hours to finish watching a movie after you press play. Pass holders are limited to watching any given title one time.

VR experience: A VR headset and a VR capable PC are required to enjoy the lineup.

Want to attend in person? The festival currently has a trio of passes on offer for in-person attendance, including an all-access NYC pass that allows entry to all events and screenings. While many individual tickets have already sold out, the festival brass recommends following the event on Twitter for last-minute ticket announcements.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.