Zoë Kravitz Unveils Directorial Debut ‘Pussy Island,’ Starring and Developed with Channing Tatum

The plot synopsis will have many thinking about Jeffrey Epstein.

Zoë Kravitz is set to make her feature directorial debut with “Pussy Island,” a genre thriller she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum. The project was developed alongside Channing Tatum, who Kravitz wrote one of the main characters for. According to Deadline, the project is heading to the upcoming Cannes Market where FilmNation will handle international rights and CAA Media Finance will handle domestic rights.

The official “Pussy Island” synopsis from Deadline reads: “Frida is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something that is a bit terrifying.”

“The title means a lot of things,” Kravitz said about the project “I started writing this story in 2017. As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I’ve experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior. It’s a nod to that, but it’s also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it.”

Kravitz and Tatum developed the script together so that the actor could have a firsthand role in shaping his billionaire character. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz said. “I just knew from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum had this to say to Deadline about his character in the movie: “Slater is a wild character, an extremely committed version — psychotic possibly — but an extreme version of myself. I’m very interested to see what humans are capable of, physically, mentally, spiritually, energetically, all of it. He wants to know what people are capable of, what they want, and what they are capable of when they want something. And how far are you willing to push yourself to get the thing you want. For me, that supersedes gender, race or religion, creed. That’s wildly fascinating to me.”

