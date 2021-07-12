2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

It's been another unconventional awards season, but the TV calendar's biggest morning is about to bring this year's races into focus.

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and there’s the faint sound of Ted Danson’s laughter drifting in the air. That can only mean one thing: It’s Emmy Nominations Day.

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones will announce the nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT, and the event will be live-streamed for television enthusiasts eager to see what the second-most bizarre awards season ever has brought.

Some of the powerhouse programs that, under more normal production circumstances, would be primed for repeat glory, won’t be eligible until 2022 rolls around. “Succession,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ozark” are just a handful of perennial Emmy favorites ineligible in 2021. So this could mean the most eclectic, wide-open set of nominations the Academy has ever bestowed.

Of course, the opposite could also be true. Even with an influx of exciting programs from various networks and services, some made before and after last March’s shutdowns, we could be headed for plenty of tried-and-true Academy picks. It could mean an even tighter grip on the nominations list from the perennial awards Goliaths.

The exciting thing is that, even once we know the list of series and craftspeople up for Emmys this year, plenty of these races will still be effective toss-ups. Fan favorites could swoop in and build momentum in the month and a half before final voting closes. The steady mainstays from the past decade could get the benefit from voters across the Academy’s various wings.

It’s been a year of change (one of the networks with multiple Emmy wins last year — including one for the aforementioned Jasmine Cephas Jones — doesn’t even exist anymore!), but we won’t know exactly how much until this year’s nominees are revealed here.

Final round voting for the Emmys begins August 19, 2021 and continues through 10 p.m. PT on August 30. Details for the Creative Arts Emmys — which have traditionally taken place over two nights the weekend before the Primetime Emmy ceremony — have not yet been announced. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and air Sunday, September 19, 2021 on CBS. The event will also be available via streaming to Paramount+ subscribers.

Below, IndieWire will post the full list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees, as they’re announced. Check back Tuesday morning for the results.

