‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Leads VOD Charts as ‘Twilight’ Takes Over Netflix

Franchises and sequels score high on VOD, but action thrillers with Bruce Willis and Jason Statham more than hold their own.

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount/$19.99) is best overall among VOD rankings this week, but it’s not unanimous. After initially leading after its July 13 iTunes release (always the quickest daily chart to reflect new releases), it dropped to #2. Instead, “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99) returned to the top, a position it already held for most of June. iTunes, like GooglePlay, ranks by number of transactions; after weeks at $19.99, “Wrath” reduced its price and rebounded.

John Krasinski’s smash sequel also was available on Paramount+. Did that have an impact? Only Paramount knows. Another point of interest: In its VOD debut, $19.99 meant a digital purchase of “Quiet” — not just a 48-hour rental. Electronic sell-throughs usually happen only after a rental-only option.

Apart from its iTunes #1, “Wrath” otherwise scored three second placements on other charts, highlighting consistency between those ranking by sales and transactions. “Nobody” (Universal/$5.99) and “Godzilla vs. Kong” (Warner Bros./$5.99) also made all four charts, each as high as #3.

“Out of Death” (Vertical/$5.99) was the other standout new release. Bruce Willis stars as a corrupt rural sheriff in this home-platform release (it also grossed around $50,000 in 106 theaters over the weekend). In a week when only 18 titles made the charts, the other debut is “Separation” (Open Road/$5.99), which landed at #10 on Vudu. The distributor waited close to the old-fashioned 90-day window before releasing the horror film on VOD.

Continuing their breakout successes were Megan Fox in “Till Death” (Millenium/$6.99) on three lists and IFC’s “Werewolves Within” ($6.99) on two. “Mortal Kombat” (Warner Bros./$19.99, reduced by $5) and “Cruella” (Disney/$29.99) each showed up on three.

Netflix

Dominating Netflix in recent weeks is its “Fear Street” trilogy. “1994” led two weeks ago, “1978” last week, and “1666” upon its release July 16. All three remain in the top 10, but they have oddly familiar company with all five “Twilight” films (from 2008-2012, classics in Netflix context), with the original at #1. They’re available on the site for the first time.

That leaves room for only two other titles. “Gunpowder Milkshake,” its German-made original female revenge thriller, was #1 during the week (now in second place). The other is “Cosmic Sin,” a futuristic Bruce Willis action film released on VOD earlier this year. For the first time in memory, no animated titles made the Netflix top 10.

The “Twilight” placement shows the high value for library titles, as regularly services paying premium prices for older films. This is an extreme example, but the response shows both the retained interest in past hits as well as the premium value of first-rank franchises.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for Monday, July 19.

iTunes

1. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

2. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $19.99

3. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

4. City of Lies (Saban) – $0.99

5. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

6. Till Death (Screen Media) – $6.99

7. Out of Death (Vertical) – $6.99

8. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $5.99

9. Werewolves Within (IFC) – $6.99

10. Escape Room (Sony) – $3.99

Google Play

1. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

4. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. A Quiet Place (Paramount) – $2.99

6. Werewolves Within (IFC) – $6.99

7. Demon Slayer – Mugen Train (Funimation) – $14.99

8. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $ 19.99

9. Till Death (Screen Media) – $6.99

10. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

FandangoNow and Vudu rank by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. These listings cover July 12 – 18.

FandangoNOW

1. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

3. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

5. The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 (Hidden Empire) – $13.99

6. Out of Death (Vertical) – $6.99

7. Spirit Untamed (Universal) – $19.99

8. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

9. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Vudu

1. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

3. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

4. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

5. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

6. Spiral (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

8. Out of Death (Vertical) – $6.99

9. Till Death (Screen Media) – $6.99

10. Separation (Open Road) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, July 19; originals include both Netflix-produced and Netflix-acquired titles.

1. Twilight (2008 theatrical release)

2. Gunpowder Milkshake (2021 Netflix original)

3. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021 Neflix original)

4. Twilight: New Moon (2009 theatrical release)

5. Twilight: Eclipse (2010 theatrical release)

6. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012 theatrical release)

7. Cosmic Sin (2021 VOD release)

8. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011 theatrical release)

9. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021 Netflix original)

10. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021 Netflix original)

