‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s Episodic Spin-Off Releases More Violence on Our Society

The trailer for the spin-off of Ryan Murphy's ever-popular "American Horror Story" has arrived.

The tenth season of “American Horror Story” is coming soon but fans of Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror series will also be getting their fill in July via “American Horror Stories.” Hulu unveiled the the trailer for Murphy’s spin-off series Thursday afternoon.

“American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The cast for the spin-off includes Kevin McHale (“Glee”), Dyllón Burnside (“Pose”), Charles Melton (“Riverdale”), and Nico Greetham (“The Prom”). Deadline reported on June 3 that Danny Trejo had also been cast in the series. The show is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto and is produced by 20th Television.

“American Horror Stories” is the latest television show in Murphy’s ever-expanding project slate. Murphy created “Ratched” and “Hollywood” for Netflix; the former show served as a prequel to Miloš Forman’s 1975 film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” while “Hollywood” offered a campy take on the film industry in the 1940s. Both titles premiered in 2020. Murphy also served as an executive producer on Netflix’s “Halston,” which premiered in May and created “The Politician” for the streaming service, which ran for two seasons. On the film side, Murphy directed “The Prom” for Netflix, which premiered in 2020.

The ninth season of “American Horror Story,” subtitled “1984,” premiered in 2019. IndieWire’s Ben Travers had lukewarm feelings about the season in his grade C+ review

“Even the weirdness has become rote. While ‘1984’ finds effective ways to play in the genre, the homage-y elements have been done just as well elsewhere, if not better, and it seems a little too comfortable mimicking the structure of past seasons,” Travers said in his review. “What made ‘American Horror Story’ revolutionary was its anthology format. Today, that format is everywhere. Barring a behind-the-scenes shakeup, where other creators are given the chance to play in Murphy’s sandbox, it’s hard to imagine the series going anywhere truly shocking. Instead, it’s just spinning its wheels in a different decade.”

Fingers crossed that Murphy’s spin-off series will serve as a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

Check out the trailer for “American Horror Stories” below. The new series will premiere July 15 via FX on Hulu.

