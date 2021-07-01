‘Beckett’ Trailer: John David Washington Runs for His Life in Netflix Political Thriller

With echoes of Sydney Pollack and Alan J. Pakula, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino's Netflix entry drops August 13 after opening Locarno.

Netflix has released the trailer for Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s upcoming political thriller “Beckett,” starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander. The movie is set to open the Locarno Film Festival’s 74th edition in Switzerland on August 4, before premiering on Netflix August 13. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: “While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.”

“Beckett” is produced by Cito Filomarino’s colleague Luca Guadagnino. The pair worked previously together on the Oscar-winning “Call Me by Your Name,” directed by Guadagnino. Cito Filomarino previously directed the feature “Antonia” in 2015.

“There’s a piece of Locarno in the success story of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. From the Pardi di domani to the Piazza Grande, the Locarno Film Festival is an incubator for talent, a training ground and finally as a launch pad for the most exciting filmmakers of the future,” said the festival’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro in a release that accompanied the announcement.

“’Beckett’ is a thriller that gives an original and contemporary reboot to the lessons learned from directors such as Sydney Pollack and Alan J. Pakula,” Nazzaro said. “An action film with a humanist dimension and intense civil engagement, here underpinned by a magisterial performance from John David Washington. Political commitment and great entertainment are the two main ingredients for a Piazza Grande that aims to surprise audiences and reassert the centrality of cinema in all its forms.”

John David Washington was last seen in another Netflix film, “Malcolm & Marie,” starring as a filmmaker angry over the reception of his movie’s premiere. He also starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in 2020, and will next be seen in David O. Russell’s upcoming film now in post-production.

Along with Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps (soon starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s time-bending thriller “Old”) also star in “Beckett.”

