8 Most Comfortable Gaming Chairs for All Budgets

As any gamer knows, you can spend hours in one seat and the strain on your neck, back, or shoulder area can affect your gaming experience. Gaming is as competitive as it is fun, but it’s not worth putting your health at risk, which is why choosing the right chair is so important.

Gaming chairs aren’t that much different from regular office chairs, especially when it comes to integral functions like ergonomics and comfort, plus back and lumbar support. But they do tend to look a little different. Most gaming chairs are pretty bulky and can sometimes feel just like a recliner, which is a good thing if you spend a lot of time gaming. To offer you some variety, we picked out seven of the most comfortable gaming chairs for a range of budgets.

The chairs on our list are eclectic in design, fabric, and price (ranging from $160-$1600), and they’re versatile enough that they can be used for just about any activity that requires a sturdy seat. If you’re interested in more gaming guides check out best gaming headphones, and best gifts for gamers.

Razer is trusted brand for tech gear and gaming accessories, but this is the company’s first time releasing a gaming chair. Made from synthetic leather, the Razer Iskur chair is designed to give you the perfect posture for long-term gaming. The chair comes equipped with high density foam cushions and an adjustable, ergonomic lumbar support system.

Get comfortable and heighten your gaming experience with DXRacer’s Tank Series chairs. They’re not just for gaming, DXRacer chairs are comfortable enough to become your seat of choice for working and relaxing too. What sets them apart from other office chairs is that it has a higher backrest to support your full spinal column (from pelvis to neck). Designed to hold up to 450 pounds, this stylish chair offers a stable metal five-point base with adjustable gas springs, allowing the user to adjust for varying heights to better meet the needs of your office or computer desk.

The Mavix M5 Gaming chair has nine functions including adjustable head and neck support, adjustable back height, seat depth adjustability, two-way adjustable arms, locking enabled wheels, a wide seat, locking position recline, and dynamic variable lumbar support so that the M5 can adjust to your body whenever you move. Also, the mesh chair is super comfortable, durable, and easy to assemble.

Herman Miller puts a lot of research into creating some of the best chairs around. The company partnered with Logitech G and pro gamers, alongside ergonomic and medical experts to study how gamers sit and move. That research helped them come up with ideal designs for long-term gaming such as the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody Gaming chair, which features additional layers of foam to help you sit in a more upright position, and cooling foam, and adjusts to the unique shape of your spine. You might also enjoy the special edition Herman Miller Aeron Gaming Chair.

The ergonomic design makes this adjustable revolving swivel chair an ideal seat for gaming, distance learning, and completing other work at your desk. Every single part of the Ohaho chair can be adjusted to give you the perfect comfort. Features include a 90-180 degree adjustable backrest, vertical adjustable armrests, a 360-degree swivel round base, retractable footrest, removable headrest pillow, and lumbar cushion. The chair comes in a bunch of different colors including yellow, green, orange, black, and white.

The GTRacing ergonomic racing style gaming chair has a sturdy base that can hold up to 350 pounds, and it’s equipped with many of the features that the other chairs offer, such as adjustable seat height, head and lumbar support, and an armrest that you can move in four directions.

Leather and mesh aren’t your only fabric options for gaming chairs. This gaming chair from Anda Seat is made from soft linen fabric, and is designed to promote upright posture. It includes a plush velour pillow and lumbar support cushion, 4D armrest, and a sturdy aluminum base. The chair is available in blue (pictured), black, and grey.

Here’s a chair that Marvel fans might find it hard to resist. The Marvel Avengers swivel chairs feature thick and durable leather, an extra-wide adjustable molded seat made from high-density foam, and adjustable armrests with rounded polyurethane to fit your arms perfectly. There’s also a headrest and lumbar cushion, dual wheel casters that are smooth and quiet as you move around in your chair, and a durable metal frame. The chair is available in a bunch of different designs inspired by the Avengers, including Black Panther (pictured), Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man.

