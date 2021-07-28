Bob Odenkirk Suffered ‘Heart-Related Incident’ on ‘Saul’ Set, Now in Stable Condition

The "Better Call Saul" Emmy nominee was hospitalized this week after collapsing on the set of the AMC series.

Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after suffering a “heart-related incident” on the set of “Better Call Saul.” Reports surfaced on Tuesday, July 27 that Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the sixth and final season of the AMC drama series. The production films in New Mexico. While Odenkirk’s representatives confirmed his hospitalization to numerous outlets, no cause for his collapse was given for several hours. Now Odenkirk’s team has issued a statement confirming the actor is in stable condition.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” reps for the actor said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Following news of Odenkirk’s hospitalization, several of his co-stars took to social media to send their support and encouragement. David Cross, who created and starred with Odenkirk in the HBO sketch comedy series “Mr. Show with Bob and David” (1995-1998) and the Netflix revival “W/ Bob and David” (2015), wrote on Twitter, “Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.” Odenkirk’s former “Better Call Saul” co-star Michael McKean added, “Sending huge love. You got this, brother.”

“Better Call Saul” is a prequel series to “Breaking Bad,” the Emmy-winning drama where Odenkirk first debuted as fan-favorite supporting character Saul Goodman. “Breaking Bad” leading actor Bryan Cranston wrote on Instagram, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of ‘Better Call Saul.’ He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Odenkirk got his start as a writer for shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Ben Stiller Show,” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” Before his acting career took off after “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk made a name for himself as a director — behind the camera for three movies: 2003’s “Melvin Goes to Dinner,” 2006’s “Let’s Go to Prison,” and 2007’s “The Brothers Solomon” — and a comedian who discovered Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim and produced their series “Tom Goes to the Mayor” and “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”

Odenkirk recently starred in the Universal Pictures’ release, “Nobody.” The actor and improv artist has won two Emmy Awards — first as part of the writing team on “SNL” in 1989, and then alongside longtime collaborator David Cross, as well as Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller for “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1993 — and he’s been nominated 16 times, including four nods as an actor on “Better Call Saul” (and five times as one of the show’s executive producers).

The final season of “Better Call Saul” is expected to premiere on AMC in early 2022. It will consist of 13 episodes.

