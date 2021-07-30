Bob Odenkirk Speaks Out After Heart Attack: ‘I Feel the Love and It Means So Much’

Odenkirk said he had a "small heart attack" when he was rushed to the hospital from the "Better Call Saul" set on Tuesday.

Bob Odenkirk has spoken out for the first time after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering what he said was a “small heart attack” on the set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you,” he wrote on Twitter. “To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

He added, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk collapsed on the set of the sixth and final season of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff series, in which he stars as iconic attorney Saul Goodman.

Following the news of Odenkirk’s hospitalization, several of his co-stars took to social media to send their support and encouragement. David Cross, who created and starred with Odenkirk in the HBO sketch comedy series “Mr. Show with Bob and David” (1995-1998) and the Netflix revival “W/ Bob and David” (2015), wrote on Twitter, “Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.” Odenkirk’s former “Better Call Saul” co-star Michael McKean added, “Sending huge love. You got this, brother.” Earlier on Friday, Cross confirmed Odenkirk’s good spirits on Twitter.

Related Bob Odenkirk Suffered 'Heart-Related Incident' on 'Saul' Set, Now in Stable Condition

Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Set Related Cannes 2021 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Acquisitions

Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies: 30 Films the Director Wants You to See

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!” Cross tweeted.

Hi. It’s Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.