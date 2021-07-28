Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

The "Better Call Saul" star collapsed while working Tuesday morning and was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports.

TMZ first reported on Tuesday evening that Odenkirk, 58, and the “Better Call Saul” cast were shooting in New Mexico when the incident occurred. Paramedics received a call to the lot at 11:34 a.m. for a medical emergency, according to TMZ. Variety and Deadline confirmed TMZ’s report on Tuesday evening.

IndieWire has reached out to AMC and Odenkirk’s representatives for comment.

Odenkirk’s condition is currently unclear.

Production on the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” the popular “Breaking Bad” spinoff, began in New Mexico in March. The series’ sixth season, which has been delayed due to coronavirus-related production issues, is slated to return next year.

Odenkirk recently starred in the Universal Pictures’ release, “Nobody.” The actor and improv artist has won two Emmy Awards — first as part of the writing team on “SNL” in 1989, and then alongside longtime collaborator David Cross, as well as Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller for “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1993 — has been nominated 16 times, including four times as an actor on “Better Call Saul” (and five times as one of the show’s executive producers).

The final season of “Better Call Saul” is expected to premiere on AMC in early 2022. It will consist of 13 episodes.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.