Cannes: All the Movies from the 2021 Festival That Will Make Some Noise This Year

A few weeks ago, it was hard to believe Cannes would happen. Now that it has, the conversation has just begun.

A few weeks ago, it was hard to believe that the Cannes Film Festival would actually happen. Now, as the 74th edition winds down, it’s still hard to believe what transpired over the past two weeks: a whole lot of movies, many of which will continue to make some noise in the year ahead. In a return to form, this year’s Cannes delivered a wide range of cinematic experiences, from studio projects like “The French Dispatch” and Matt Damon in “Stillwater” to provocations from Julia Ducournau (“Titane”) and Leos Carax (“Annette”). Reliable auteurs like Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”) and Sean Baker (“Red Rocket”) delivered some of their best work, while Paul Verhoeven stirred up the conversation per usual with “Benedetta.”

And there was a whole lot more than that. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson unpack this year’s Cannes experience as they readjust to their respective time zones and look ahead to the future. Which films will make some noise this fall? To answer that question, start here.

Listen to the full episode below.



