The IndieWire Cannes 2021 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

After nearly more than two years away, the essential festival returns, kickstarting the return of in-person film events.

2 hours ago

General views of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on July 6, 2021.

Michael Buckner/PMC

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup: Gaspar Noé, Sean Baker, Wes Anderson, and More

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight 2021 Lineup Includes Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Souvenir Part II’ and More

Cannes Critics’ Week Unveils 2021 Lineup: 13 World Premieres, No U.S. Directors

Spike Lee’s Cannes 2021 Jury: Song Kang-Ho, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Melanie Laurent, and More

Spike Lee Makes History as Cannes Film Festival 2021 Jury President

Cannes Film Festival Pushed to July 2021

Pre-Festival Analysis

Cannes 2021 Lineup: 10 Surprises and Snubs, from Sean Penn to Park Chan-wook

Cannes Remains Male-Dominated, Don’t Let the Record Number of 2021 Female Filmmakers Fool You

Cannes 2021: 12 Most Anticipated Films Playing at This Year’s Festival

10 Films That Might Sell Big at the Cannes Market, from Natalie Portman to Zoe Kravitz’s ‘Pussy Island’

Reviews

Interviews

Cannes 2021: Thierry Frémaux on Netflix, Gender Parity, and Safety Protocols at This Year’s Festival

How Decades of Val Kilmer’s Home Movies Became an Intimate Documentary Years in the Making

Features

Cannes Plans Summer Domination, but American Film Industry May Not Be Ready for a Comeback

Cannes 2021: The Lineup Is Impressive, but the Media Frenzy May Be in Short Supply

Don’t Call It a Comeback: 2021 Film Festivals Remain Vital in Whatever Form They Take

Podcasts, Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

Cannes Hype Is Real: Here’s Why You Should Follow All the Buzz From the 2021 Festival

Film Festivals Prepare for a 2021 Comeback: Cannes, Telluride, and More Aim to Prove Their Worth

Cannes 2021 Is a Cinephile Delight, but the Absence of Netflix Is Still a Problem

Acquisitions

Cannes 2021 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Acquisitions

MGM Snags Sean Penn’s Cannes Title ‘Flag Day’

Awards

Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

Cannes 2021 Has 8 Palme D’Or Entries Shot on Film, Including Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’

‘Val’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Tells His Life Story Through Four Decades of Home Videos

‘Titane’ Trailer: Julia Ducournau Returns After ‘Raw’ with Intense Cannes Contender

Alexander Payne, Paul Giamatti Set ‘Sideways’ Reunion with Prep School Comedy ‘The Holdovers’

Todd Haynes to Direct Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in ‘May December,’ Set for Cannes Market

‘Vortex’ First Look: Gaspar Noé Returns with Surprise Movie Starring Dario Argento

Edgar Wright Adores Leos Carax’s Cannes-Bound ‘Annette’: A Bold, Brilliant, ‘Cinematic Opera’

‘Year of the Everlasting Storm’ Trailer: Neon’s Secret Cannes Project Has Films by Lowery, Weerasethakul, and More

‘Benedetta’ Trailer: Paul Verhoeven Returns After ‘Elle’ with Erotic Lesbian Nun Romance

Cannes Chief: Netflix Declined Invites to Premiere Campion’s ‘Dog’ and Dominik’s ‘Blonde’

