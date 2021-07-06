The IndieWire Cannes 2021 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup: Gaspar Noé, Sean Baker, Wes Anderson, and More
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight 2021 Lineup Includes Joanna Hogg’s ‘The Souvenir Part II’ and More
Cannes Critics’ Week Unveils 2021 Lineup: 13 World Premieres, No U.S. Directors
Spike Lee’s Cannes 2021 Jury: Song Kang-Ho, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Melanie Laurent, and More
Spike Lee Makes History as Cannes Film Festival 2021 Jury President
Cannes Film Festival Pushed to July 2021
Pre-Festival Analysis
Cannes 2021 Lineup: 10 Surprises and Snubs, from Sean Penn to Park Chan-wook
Cannes Remains Male-Dominated, Don’t Let the Record Number of 2021 Female Filmmakers Fool You
Cannes 2021: 12 Most Anticipated Films Playing at This Year’s Festival
10 Films That Might Sell Big at the Cannes Market, from Natalie Portman to Zoe Kravitz’s ‘Pussy Island’
Reviews
Interviews
Cannes 2021: Thierry Frémaux on Netflix, Gender Parity, and Safety Protocols at This Year’s Festival
How Decades of Val Kilmer’s Home Movies Became an Intimate Documentary Years in the Making
Features
Cannes Plans Summer Domination, but American Film Industry May Not Be Ready for a Comeback
Cannes 2021: The Lineup Is Impressive, but the Media Frenzy May Be in Short Supply
Don’t Call It a Comeback: 2021 Film Festivals Remain Vital in Whatever Form They Take
Podcasts, Press Conferences, Panels, and Events
Cannes Hype Is Real: Here’s Why You Should Follow All the Buzz From the 2021 Festival
Film Festivals Prepare for a 2021 Comeback: Cannes, Telluride, and More Aim to Prove Their Worth
Cannes 2021 Is a Cinephile Delight, but the Absence of Netflix Is Still a Problem
Acquisitions
Cannes 2021 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Acquisitions
MGM Snags Sean Penn’s Cannes Title ‘Flag Day’
Awards
Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More
Cannes 2021 Has 8 Palme D’Or Entries Shot on Film, Including Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’
‘Val’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Tells His Life Story Through Four Decades of Home Videos
‘Titane’ Trailer: Julia Ducournau Returns After ‘Raw’ with Intense Cannes Contender
Alexander Payne, Paul Giamatti Set ‘Sideways’ Reunion with Prep School Comedy ‘The Holdovers’
Todd Haynes to Direct Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in ‘May December,’ Set for Cannes Market
‘Vortex’ First Look: Gaspar Noé Returns with Surprise Movie Starring Dario Argento
Edgar Wright Adores Leos Carax’s Cannes-Bound ‘Annette’: A Bold, Brilliant, ‘Cinematic Opera’
‘Year of the Everlasting Storm’ Trailer: Neon’s Secret Cannes Project Has Films by Lowery, Weerasethakul, and More
‘Benedetta’ Trailer: Paul Verhoeven Returns After ‘Elle’ with Erotic Lesbian Nun Romance
Cannes Chief: Netflix Declined Invites to Premiere Campion’s ‘Dog’ and Dominik’s ‘Blonde’
