‘Chapelwaite’ Trailer: Adrian Brody’s Epix Series Adapts Stephen King’s ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’

The ever-growing roster of Stephen King adaptations is expanding with “Chapelwaite,” Epix’s upcoming series adaptation of the horror author’s “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Epix released the trailer for the series, which stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody and “Schitt’s Creek” favorite Emily Hampshire. The horror series is set to premiere on August 22.

Per Epix, the series is set in the 1850s and follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Hampshire plays Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College and has returned home with an advance to write a story for Atlantic Magazine. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

Brodie executive produces the series alongside Donald De Line (“Ready Player One,” ”Wayward Pines”), Jason Filardi, Peter Filardi, and Burr Steers. “Chapelwaite” is produced by EPIX Studios.

King’s “Jerusalem’s Lot” short story released in 1978. The fictional part of Maine that served as the short story’s namesake has also been featured in several of King’s other titles and appeared in an episode of Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” which was adapted from King’s various works.

“Chapelwaithe” is one of numerous adaptations of King’s work over the years. HBO premiered “The Outsider” in early 2020, while “The Mist,” “Mr. Mercedes,” and “Grey Matter” are among several other adaptations that have premiered recently. On the film side, “It” was adapted into two hit films, while movies such as “Doctor Sleep,” “Pet Sematary,” “The Dark Tower,” and “In the Tall Grass” have debuted recently.

