Comic-Con at Home 2021 Schedule: The Top Panels to Look Out For

Comic-Con organizers are still planning on hosting an in-person convention during Thanksgiving weekend, but fans won’t have to choose between the event or their families to get the scoop on all sorts of comic book, fantasy, and sci-fi news because the virtual Comic-Con at Home is set to kick off near the end of July.

The second Comic-Con at Home event is scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 21 to Saturday, July 24. As with last year’s virtual event, “Comic-Con@Home” will consist of a variety of panels, trailers, and project announcements that fans will be able to watch for free. All of the panels from the virtual 2020 event were uploaded to YouTube, which is expected to be the case for the it’s 2021 installment.

Though Marvel and DC Comics won’t be promoting their upcoming films at Comic-Con at Home 2021, a slew of other high profile properties are scheduled to be featured during the virtual event, including “Star Trek,” “Tuca & Bertie,” “Rick and Morty,” and “Dragon Ball Z,” among others. Check below for the rundown of all of the panels for the upcoming event.

Wednesday

Unmasking “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” (1 p.m.) — An inside look at the upcoming film “Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins” — with special content and interviews from stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Peter Mensah, and Takehiro Hira, as well as Larry Hama, the writer of the G.I. Joe comic books.

Jasper and the Spirit Skies Volume 1 Launch Party (3 p.m.) — Can students write and illustrate an international graphic novel? The answer is yes! Join us as we take you on the journey that began in 2015 as just a conversation – and that SDCC has been an integral part of. The panel will include the official launch party, the original artists, the writers, and surprise guests

Teaching and Learning with Comics (3 p.m.) — Peter Carlson (Green Dot Public Schools), Susan Kirtley (Portland State University), and Antero Garcia (Stanford University) talk with comic creators Kelly Sue DeConnick (“Bitch Planet”) and Matt Fraction (“November”) in order to connect the dots between comic books and civic action. Connections include ice cream, change theory, fungible memory, curriculum, the Dickenson cash drawer, transformational experiences in school, and what’ve they got going on over there with Good Trouble Comics.

The Science of Art (3 p.m.) — How is STEM used to inspire and create our most beloved popular arts? What do portrayals of science and scientists in popular media get right and wrong? From world-building to special effects and cosplay, IF/THEN ambassadors (www.ifthenshecan.org) Sydney Hamilton (aerospace engineer), Myria Perez (paleontologist), Dr. Samantha Thi Porter (archaeologist), and Dr. Erika Hamden (astrophysicist) are here to discuss the STEM behind the fandom with moderator Xyla Foxlin (mechatronics engineer).

Content through Comics: Teaching STEM and Humanities with Graphic Novels (4 p.m.) — Combining the learning benefits of visualization with the power of storytelling, high-quality graphic novels make both STEM and humanities subjects more accessible and engaging for all students, particularly students who may not see themselves as scientists, engineers, or historians. The panel will discuss how the comics medium is perfectly suited to breaking down complex information and making content learning engaging and fun. Panelists include Matt Brady (high school science teacher, co-founder of theScienceOf.org), Shari Brady (executive director of education and engagement; Kaleideum Science Museum, co-founder of theScienceOf.org), Kristina Maldonado Bad Hand (educator and teaching artist), Isabel Morales, Ed.D (middle school history teacher), C.A. Preece (high school chemistry teacher), Tim Smyth (high school social studies teacher and MS reading specialist), and moderator Tracy Edmunds (VP of K-12 education for Reading With Pictures).

Graphic Novels are the New Textbooks (4 p.m.) — Modern, dynamic teaching means thinking outside the textbook. Michael Gianfrancesco (LitX founder and teacher), Shveta Miller (“Hacking Graphic Novels: 8 Ways to Teach Higher-Level Thinking with Comics and Visual Storytelling”), Deborah Benjamin (educator), Ronell Whitaker (English curriculum director), and Dr. Jay Hosler (“The Way of the Hive”) discuss techniques to engage students using the comics medium in a way that will demonstrate practical positive educational results.

The POW(!)er of Graphic Novels to Support Youth Literacy: Successes in Libraries (4 p.m.) — Amie Wright (former inaugural president of the ALA Graphic Novel and Comic Round Table), Angela Ocana (community services manager at the Eugene Public Library), and Deimosa Webber-Bey (director of Information Services and Cultural Insight at Scholastic, Inc.) discuss how graphic novels have proven to be an extraordinarily effective medium for literacy and learning, how they have become increasingly recognized as ‘legitimate’ literature, and how they have impacted the movement for equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Educational Role-Playing: Breaking the Mold with the Game Academy (5 p.m.) — Tabletop and live-action role-playing games have remarkable capabilities for learning at all ages. Get a sneak peek about three upcoming projects from The Game Academy.

Yes They’re Teaching With These Now: Creating and Publishing Comics With The Lesson Plan In Mind (5 p.m.) — Gina Gagliano (publishing director, Random House Graphic), Jill Gerber (teacher), and Steenz (cartoonist, editor, professor) discuss the synergistic relationship between classroom and publishing house in a panel moderated by Adam Ebert (teacher, Lit-X).

GeekED Rewind 20-21: The True American Horror of “Lovecraft Country” (6 p.m.) — Numerous courses, lesson plans, and campus conversations emerged from “Lovecraft Country,” which served as both an analogy and an outlet for college students and educators alike. Join this panel of educators as they reflect on the impact this story had on their experiences, the impact of Black horror and sci-fi, and the power of telling our own story.

Slaying Real Monsters & Building Communities Through Role Playing Games (6 p.m.) — Panelists Fenway Jones (Jasper’s Game Day), DeAngelo Murillo (writer/game designer), StarShinobi (D&D supplemental writer/creator), and Dan Wood (Creators, Assemble! Inc. comics librarian), discuss strategies, tech, educational learning outcomes, comics, and the all-inclusive welcoming nature of tabletop RPGs that has continued to build.

Friday

API & AAPI Creators: The Original Comics Pioneers! (10 a.m.) — Comics creators from the API/AAPI community talk about their deeply rooted history in the comics medium, how they are changing the industry in the modern era, and discuss upcoming projects guaranteed to enthrall comics fans. An audience Q&A session will make time for questions from librarians and educators about how to make sure API/AAPI voices are well represented in every collection.

Battle Brackets: Best Vehicles (10 a.m.) — The hosts of In Quest of Geek (Alix Catherine, Cole Garrison, and JPG) hold a March Madness-style bracket, debating about the best vehicles in pop culture.

Causeplay: In Service to Others (10 a.m.) — Mark Chu-Lin (Avengers Initiative club president), Ramonna Batac (MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach child life specialist), Pamela Regudo (MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach tech support specialist), Allan Forte (EMT and Avengers Initiative Member), Lisa Lower (teacher and Avengers Initiative member), and Trevor Newton (business development manager and Avengers Initiative member) will discuss how cosplayers and prop builders serve their communities through their love of pop-culture.

Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster (10 a.m.) — A sneak-peek at the hottest books and properties coming from Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing in 2021, including books by fan-favorite authors. Fans can enter to win advance reader copies.

“Dragon Ball Z” (10 a.m.) — Since 1984, the Dragon Ball series has always brought exciting adventures to fans around the globe. Special guests Masako Nozawa (voice of Son Goku), Akio Iyoku (executive producer of the “Dragon Ball” series), and Norihiro Hayashida (producer of TV animation and movies for the “Dragon Ball” series) will discuss the next “Dragon Ball” movie.

Ducks All the Way Down: Metafiction in Comics (10 a.m.) — Why is metafiction so important to comics, and what do ducks have to do with it? The Beat hosts this in-depth investigation, with the expertise of panelists Marc Guggenheim (“Legends of Tomorrow”), Avery Kaplan (Comics Beat), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (PanelxPanel), and Ann Nocenti (“The Seeds”), moderated by Gregory Paul Silber (Comics Beat).

Entertainment is Female: A Conversation with Hollywood Executives (10 a.m.) — From the production companies that brought you “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Walking Dead,” “Lumberjanes,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” women executives discuss the development process and how they approach adapting IP during a pandemic. Moderator Tiffany Smith (actress, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”) along with panelists Jeannette Francis (Bad Robot), Sam Crawley (Skybound Entertainment), Aubrey Lee (Lord Miller), Grey Cusack (formerly of Hasbro Studios), Nikki Baida (Lord Miller), and Mette Norkjaer (BOOM! Studios) will partake in a Q&A.

“Heels” (10 a.m.) — “Heels” is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to or hard to leave behind.

Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining (10 a.m.) — Hip-Hop and comics exist in constant communication: namechecking and reflecting each other, trading ideas back and forth, sharing many common inspirations and influences, pushing forward boundaries of technology and creativity, and combining in many exciting and innovative ways. And in celebration of this year’s 35th anniversary of the first-ever Hip-Hop comic book–Eric Orr’s Rappin’ Max Robot–moderator Patrick A. Reed has assembled an all-star cast of musicians, comic creators, and visual artists (including Orr himself!) to discuss the enduring impact of these cultural crossovers.

Licensed: Overstreet: Licensed Comics (10 a.m.) — Inkpot Award-winner Mark Wheatley (“Jonny Quest”), Ed Catto (“Captain Action”), former Malibu creative director Tom Mason, and Overstreet’s Amanda Sheriff (Scoop) hold a wide-ranging look at the vast (and fun) history of licensed comics from Carl Barks’ Disney comics and Alex Toth’s “Zorro” to “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” and “Buffy” of today. Moderated by J.C. Vaughn (“Stargate Atlantis”).

Paramount+: Peak Animation (10 a.m.) — Programming includes conversations with the casts and producers of the upcoming kids series “Star Trek: Prodigy”; plus adult animated comedies “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” as the scrappy underdogs of the U.S.S. Cerritos return in an exciting second season; new series “The Harper House”; plus a special segment of “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News.”

Rashad Doucet and Jason Reeves in Conversation with Daniel Barnes and DJ Kirkland (10 a.m.) — The creators behind this summer’s biggest middle-grade superhero family graphic novel, “Pax Samson Vol. 1: The Cookout,” Rashad Doucet and Jason Reeves talk about crafting comics, personal experiences, and what it means to create magical Black characters with Daniel Barnes and DJ Kirkland, creators of The Black Mage.

Afrofuturism, Funk, and the Black Imagination (11 a.m.) — The panel will explore the connections between Afrofuturism, Funk, and the Black imagination and how comics, graphic novels, and animation are capturing the rich dynamic that spawns new ways in which popular culture is being impacted by these forces.



Amazon Panel (11 a.m.) — Join showrunners Rafe Judkins (“The Wheel of Time”), Hideaki Anno (“EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME”), Nico Entel (“S.O.Z.”), Sara Goodman (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”), and series stars and directors Beth Riesgraf & Noah Wyle (“Leverage: Redemption”), as TV host Tim Kash leads each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements.

Comics for Justice (11 a.m.) — Do comics have the power to make a real change in the world? What is the effect of telling your truth in your art and comics panels? These artists have each been working in their own way to shed light on the human condition in some of the most troubled places in the world. Let’s listen to what they have to say about their experiences and what they hope to achieve in their work.

Critically Acclaimed Artists’ Secrets–Bringing Comics Stories to Life (11 a.m.) — Critically acclaimed Image Comics artists Emma Kubert (“Inkblot”), Jorge Corona (“The Me You Love in the Dark”), Trish Forstner (“Stray Dogs”), Alexandre Tefenkgi (“The Good Asian”), and Joe Palmer (“Time Before Time”) come together for a freewheeling, in-depth conversation about the art and technique behind successful sequential storytelling.

Legion M: How the Power of Fandom Is Changing Hollywood (11 a.m.) — Legion M is the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company–through equity crowdfunding, we’ve made it possible for anyone to become an entertainment investor. And it’s more than simply being a “shareholder,” members have access to special screenings, industry events, and exclusive Legion M meet-ups. Our panel will reveal how Legion M is involved with films like “Archenemy” (Joe Manganiello), “Colossal” (Anne Hathaway), and “Mandy” (Nicolas Cage) and how fans can be too.

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel (11 a.m.) — The superstars of WWE and the Mattel action figure design team reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases.

Past is Prologue: The Fascinating New Comic Creator Bios (11 a.m.) — Join Ed Catto (Agendae) for a robust conversation with authors Danny Fingeroth (“A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee”), Bret Dakin (“American Daredevil; Comics, Communism and the Battles of Lev Gleason”), Jennifer DeRoss (“Forgotten All-Star: A Biography of Gardner Fox”), and Ken Quattro (“Invisible Men: Black Artists from the Golden Age of Comics”) on their recent comic creator bios.

Rhapsody PR’s 13th Annual Behind-the-Music panel (11 a.m.) — Talented music creatives join forces to give you a behind-the-scenes look at creating the music for some of today’s most popular films and series. With composers Jeff Russo (“Star Trek: Discovery”); Natalie Holt (“Loki”); Mac Quayle (“Ratched”); Siddhartha Khosla (“This Is Us”); Dominic Lewis (“Monsters at Work”); music supervisor Maggie Phillips (“Fargo”); and score mixer Phil McGowan (“Cobra Kai”).

The Dragon Prince: Inside the Creative Process (11 a.m.) — “The Dragon Prince” co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond will share exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creative process including early sneak peeks, fan Q&As, plus interviews with writers, artists, and more.

Tor Teen: Who Runs the World: Stories of Female Empowerment (11 a.m.) — Join YA authors Bethany C. Morrow (“A Chorus Rises”), Elayne Audrey Becker (“Forestborn”), Susan Dennard (“Witchshadow”), Sarah Henning (“The Queen Will Betray You”), and Shannon Price (“The Endless Skies”) as they discuss crafting female-driven storyworlds and the state of feminism in fantasy.

“Tuca & Bertie” (11 a.m.) — Join Lisa Hanawalt (creator and executive producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (executive producer), Nicole Byer (voice of Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird), and Adam Conover (moderator) for a virtual Hall H to celebrate the return of “Tuca & Bertie.” Hear from the cast on the moments that made them laugh the hardest, their unique quarantine recording process, and the sci-fi behind birds.

Action Figure Insider: Toy Presidents (12 p.m.) — Daniel Pickett (ActionFigureInsider.com) sits down for a one-of-a-kind conversation with the people at the top of a wide variety of toy and collectible companies. What keeps them up at night? What is their favorite part of their job and what advice do they have for people coming into the toy industry?

Bringing That Black Magic (12 p.m.) — From a West African-inspired epic to a teenage necromancer using her abilities to feed her family, these stories of powerful Black women are a must for every YA bookshelf.

HBO Max & Cartoon Network Studios: “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” (12 p.m.) — Uncover some secrets, hear behind-the-scenes stories and stick around until the very end for a special sneak peek at the upcoming “Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City.”

Joe Gatto, Jameela Jamil, The Justice League, and YOU (12 p.m.) — Stories inspire us to be heroes – for ourselves and each other. Discover your superpowers of super-strength and resilience.

Marvel Comics: X-Men (12 p.m.) — Ryan Penagos, aka Agent M, leads a panel including Vita Ayala (“Children of the Atom,” “New Mutants”), Gerry Duggan (“Marauders,” “X-Men”), Benjamin Percy (“Wolverine,” “X-Force”), Leah Williams (“X-Men: The Trial of Magneto”), and senior editor Jordan D. White. Join these X-traordinary X-perts for a sneak peek at what’s coming next.

Max Allan Collins–Three Hard Cases: Ms Tree, Kie Hammer & Nolan! (12 p.m.) — Forbidden Planet TV’s Andrew Sumner sits down with SDCC Inkpot Award-winning comics writer/novelist/movie director Max Allan Collins (“Quarry’s War,” “Road To Perdition”) to discuss his various ongoing crime comics & crime novels

Native Americans in Pop Culture with Taboo (12 p.m.) — Jessica Tseang (“Secret History of Comics”) is joined by special guest Taboo (Black Eyed Peas, “Werewolf by Night”) as they discuss in-depth Native American representation across all forms of entertainment, how the industry has changed, what is being done right, and the future for Native Americans in Hollywood.

Netflix Geeked: “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” (12 p.m.) — Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

Stan Sakai and the Usagi Chronicles (12 p.m.) — An early look at “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles. Stan Sakai (“Usagi Yojimbo”) joins the cast and creators of this all-new Netflix animated series based on the world-renowned comic book series, “Usagi Yojimbo.”

The Incredible Impact of Dungeons & Dragons on Culture and Entertainment (12 p.m.) — Actress and game master Deborah Ann Woll (“Daredevil,” “True Blood,” “Relics and Rarities”), writer Andrew Cosby (“Hellboy,” “Eureka”), and Luke Gygax, adventure game author and son of D&D co-creator Gary Gygax as they take you on a tour of how ground-breaking RPG Dungeons & Dragons has had an outsized impact on culture and entertainment.

Batman: Fear State (1 p.m.) — Gotham group editor Ben Abernathy brings together a rogues gallery of writers and artists to talk about what’s upcoming for everyone’s favorite Caped Crusader in “Batman: Fear State.”



Crunchyroll Virtual Industry Panel (1 p.m.) — Hear about all the latest and greatest anime & manga coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Doctor Who Comics Panel (1 p.m.) — Forbidden Planet TV’s Andrew Sumner goes behind the scenes of the critically-acclaimed series with Eisner Award-nominated writer Jody Houser, artist Roberta Ingranata, colorist Enrica Eren Angiolini, and editor Jake Devine as they discuss the success of their “Doctor Who: Missy” series.

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors (1 p.m.) — EW’s laugh-filled conversation among several of today’s male heroes Clayton Cardenas (“Mayans M.C.”), Jamie Hector (“Bosch”), Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight”), and Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”) who will discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, their sometimes awkward encounters with fans, and the highs (and lows) of a career in Hollywood.

Garbage Pail Kids: Yuck-tastic Books and More (1 p.m.) — “Goosebumps” creator and “Garbage Pail Kids” author R.L. Stine as he reveals the inside scoop on upcoming GPK titles, behind-the-scenes stories, trading cards, and more.

Mega Construx drops new Kozik MOTU collab and sneak peeks! (1 p.m.) — A sneak peek at MEGA Collabs Battle Labbit and upcoming “Halo” and “Pokémon” collector sets.



Orbit’s New Voices in SF&F (1 p.m.) — Get to know eight authors whose books are being published by Orbit in 2021.

Shi: The Warrior has Returned (1 p.m.) — Join artist Billy Tucci and writer Steven Peros, colorist Brian Miller, editor, J.C. Vaughn, and Crusade Comics’ executive director, Deborah Tucci for a high-energy discussion on Shi’s stellar past, exciting present, and very promising future.

Stan Lee, Marvel, and Rolling Stone: 50th Anniversary (1 p.m.) — Fifty years ago, a Herb Trimpe-drawn Hulk graced the coveted cover of the Rolling Stone magazine’s September 16, 1971 issue. The issue featured an insider’s POV article about Stan Lee and Marvel by Lee’s former assistant, Robin Green (successor to Fabulous Flo Steinberg), who went on to great success as writer/producer for “The Sopranos” and other landmark TV series.

The Hero’s Journey: Strong Storytelling in Video Games (1 p.m.) — Charles Beacham (writer, Mythical Games), Sam Maggs (consulting writer, Sledgehammer Games), Jillian Scharr (project lead writer, Harebrained Schemes), Josh Foreman (senior level designer, Mythical Games), and Milo Smiley (production coordinator, Infinity Ward) discuss different narrative tactics for storytelling in video games, including their own experiences with narrative successes and failures.

V/H/S/94 (1 p.m.) — Co-creator Brad Miska and producer Josh Goldbloom are joined by segment directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows, and Chloe Okuno to discuss the making of the fourth installment in the hit horror franchise coming to Shudder exclusively in the fall.

Baking Cupcakes, Angsty Gothics, and More Romantic Protags (2 p.m.) — A panel on all things romantic with A. R. Capetta (“The Heartbreak Bakery”), Shaenon Garrity (“The Dire Days of Willoweep Manor”), Brigid Kemmerer (“A Vow So Bold & Deadly”), Erica Ridley (“The Duke Heist,” “The Perks of Loving a Wallflower”), and Amélie Wen Zhao (“Red Tigress”).



Bandai Event Exclusives: From Us to You (2 p.m.) — This panel includes products from Tamashii Nations, Storm Collectibles, Flame Toys, and Sentinel.

Comics Kitchen: Incredible Food-Themed Graphic Novels from Top Shelf (2 p.m.) — Edgar Camacho (“Onion Skin”) and James Albon (“The Delicacy”) will discuss how they started from basic story ingredients from their native lands of Mexico and Scotland and cooked them up into sizzling graphic novel adventures full of romance, murder, food fights, and magic mushrooms.

Creating Comic Art with the iPad (2 p.m.) — Watch comic book artwork come to life as Hi-Fi’s Brian Miller (“The Simpsons”) and Kristy Miller (“Femme Magnifique”) demonstrate step-by-step how to pencil, ink, and color comics on the iPad. Learn the basic tools and techniques and see which apps work best and how you too can transform your iPad into a portable art studio.

Dive into Arcana Studio (2 p.m.) — A showcase into the making and behind the scenes of some of Arcana’s recently released feature films and upcoming projects.

Motherland: Fort Salem – A Look Into Season 2 (2 p.m.) — Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast of “Motherland: Fort Salem” gather to discuss Freeform’s addictive series set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country. The cast and creator discuss the empowering series and what’s to come in Season 2.

NeoText: Here’s to The Future (2 p.m.) — Acclaimed writers, cartoonists, artists, authors, and journalists converse in this genre-bending panel from NeoText, a new digital publishing company dedicated to publishing short-form prose ranging from illustrated science fiction and noir novellas to investigative journalism and narrative nonfiction.

Star Wars: The High Republic – We Are All The Republic! (2 p.m.) — “Star Wars: The High Republic” authors Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, and Daniel José Older discuss the latest books and comics in this exciting new era, including “The Rising Storm,” “Race to Crashpoint Tower,” and “Out of the Shadows.” Plus, get a sneak peek at new reveals and upcoming titles.

“Teenage Euthanasia” (2 p.m.) — Come visit the mildly apocalyptic near-future with the cast of “Teenage Euthanasia,” the new Adult Swim coming-of-all-ages comedy series focused on death, family, and accidental resurrection. Tim Heidecker will moderate the panel.

Video Games, Art, and Mexican Culture (2 p.m.) — Mexico is rich in cultural heritage and worthy of having stories told about its heroes, romance, villains, and betrayals. Take a trip with moderator Hugo Castro, Guillermo Vizcaino, Alexis Colin, and Kevin Kleinrock and find out how they are using the art of video games to make a mark on the world for Mexico’s rich history, culture, traditions, lucha libre, indigenous peoples, and landmarks.

What’s New in Independent Comics (2 p.m.) — A discussion on how independent comics publishers have been affected by the pandemic-related changes to the comics industry and a showcase of their new books coming out this year.

35 Years of Dark Horse: Past and Present (3 p.m.) — Join Karen Berger (Berger Books, DC’s Vertigo), Cullen Bunn (“Harrow County,” “Lucky Devil”), Christopher Golden (“Lady Baltimore,” “The Golem,” “Hellboy and the B.P.R.D”), Faith Erin Hicks (“Avatar the Last Airbender,” “Pumpkin Heads”), and Roye Okupe (YouNeek Studios) as they discuss what the future holds for one of the industry’s leading publishers.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (3 p.m.) — Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, DC, and Warner Bros. Animation continue their traditional DC Universe Movies appearance at Comic-Con with a panel discussing “Batman: the Long Halloween.”

Celebrating Color: Beyond Comic Book Art (3 p.m.) — A discussion of how exotic legends and underground folklore have taken over modern mainstream entertainment storylines; the entertainment industry’s progression (and success) of minority cultures cast as leading characters rather than sidekicks, and whether Hollywood is getting representation “right.”

“Duncanville” (3 p.m.) — The Harris family and friends come together for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on Fox’s hit animated series.

Graphic Novels Lost and Found (3 p.m.) — Some of the greatest creators in comics produced masterpieces that took decades or more to see the light of day. Hear how Harvey Kurtzman’s “Marley’s Ghost,” Barry Windsor-Smith’s “Monsters,” Dave Sim’s “The Strange Death of Alex Raymond,” and a never-before-known work spanning from the earliest days of comics to the 1970s found their way into print despite incredible adversity.

Kevin Eastman Studios Panel (3 p.m.) — Kevin Eastman will talk “The Last Ronin,” “Drawing Blood,” and other KESI projects.

Neurotic Superheroes and the Writers Who Love Them (3 p.m.) — Dr. Travis Langley (“Batman and Psychology”; “The Joker Psychology”) and Danny Fingeroth (“A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee”) explore the thinking behind the tales of the most neurotic heroes and villains with writers Brian Michael Bendis (“Ultimate Spider-Man”), Bryan Q Miller (“Smallville”), Louise Simonson (“X-Factor”), and Marv Wolfman (“Teen Titans”).

Space Teams: Solving Real NASA Problems with Virtual Simulations and Competitions (3 p.m.) — Ed-Tech has grown to a place where students can have access to the same tools that professionals use and in the case of space are given the opportunity to solve real problems related to missions to our Moon, Mars, and beyond. Join Mark Murphy (producer of Future Tech Live!) in discussion with Dr. Greg Chamitoff (former NASA astronaut and Director of Texas A&M’s Aero Space Technology, Research & Operations (ASTRO), Jackie Carpenter (founder, One Giant Leap Australia), and Timothy J. Urban (director, Texas Space Grant Consortium) as they introduce the platform and its possibilities to you, from piloting to terra-forming to creating habitats and spacecraft.

Storm King Comics Breaks Open “Sacred Hearts” (3 p.m.) — “Sacred Hearts” is the latest release in the series that explores the idea that you can’t get judge a monster by their appearance. The horror in the woods is never what it seems! Horror as allegory teaches kids how to deal with fear positively and these creators know all about that!

Angeline Boulley and Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé on Thrillers (4 p.m.) — Panelists will discuss their contemporary thrillers and the unique perspectives they each bring to YA fiction. You’ll also hear them talk about pairing heart-pounding suspense with relevant social commentary, sharing so much of their own identities in their debut works, and issues of class inequality in their books.

Breaking Into Comics and Staying In! (4 p.m.) — With the shifting landscape of the comics industry, this is your invaluable guide to breaking into the comics industry.

CBLDF: Defending Comics Today (4 p.m.) — Protecting the intellectual freedom rights of the comics community is no longer just a matter of defending comics retailers who run afoul of local authorities in search of an “easy” obscenity case or writing a letter in defense of a challenged graphic novel. Contemporary attacks on the right to make, publish, sell, and read comics and other expressive content have become legislative, algorithmic, and organized. Panelists will discuss attacks on comics in Leander, Texas, and offer perspective on other censorship issues impacting the comics community.

DC Read With the Lights On (4 p.m.) — Find out what’s crawling out of nightmares and into the pages of DC’s horror comics this summer.

Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1981 Week–Why’d It Have to be Snakes Edition (4 p.m.) — The hosts of The 4:30 Movie podcast return to Comic-Con as they curate an all-new theme week of the greatest movies of 1981 in the tradition of their SRO annual SDCC panels.

Mega64 Panel for Those Experiencing Intense Side Effects (4 p.m.) — The cast and crew of Mega64 are here to soothe us into an awakening new world by revisiting the best of their video catalog and introducing them to a whole new audience. Virtual panel participants are series regulars Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield.

Netflix Geeked: “Fear Street” Trilogy (4 p.m.) — Join “Fear Street” director Leigh Janiak, cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and “Fear Street” author R.L. Stine and celebrate the epic trilogy by hearing all the behind the scenes details on how they made the films and what it’s really like for R.L. Stine to see his vision turned into a blood-splattering epic.

“Rick and Morty” (4 p.m.) — Relive the best of Season 5 with Dan Harmon, Scott Marder, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, Brandon Johnson, and special guests.

Todd McFarlane Takes over the Universe! (4 p.m.) — Todd McFarlane, Image Comics founder, creator of “Spawn,” and McFarlane Toys CEO, joins his special guests for an insider look at 2021 the Year of “Spawn.”

Abolishing Traditional Ideas of Latinas through Latina Superheroes (5 p.m.) — A discussion on how the word “Latina” has evolved from archaic customs and beliefs of oppression to reflecting democracy through new powerful storytelling.



“Blade Runner: Black Lotus” (5 p.m.) — The Blade Runner franchise is coming to TV with “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” which will premiere on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll in the fall.



Destination Fear: Tales from Route 666 (5 p.m.) — What happens when a group of siblings (Dakota and Chelsea Laden) and friends (Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder) participate in a frightening social experiment about fear? You get a fright-fueled road trip to America’s most haunted locations, and that’s just the beginning. Join the daring paranormal explorers from “Destination Fear” as they talk about the new season of the hit series.

Exploring our Origins with NASA (5 p.m.) — A discussion on how NASA’s research and missions help us understand how our universe, our solar system, and our Earth came to be.



From Idea to Hired: Books, TV, Film, & More (5 p.m.) — Agents and managers come together to answer questions about how to take your writing career from the blank page to “sold.” They’ll answer questions about writing the breakout project, getting representation, what it takes to sell a book to film, industry scoop, and more.

Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them (5 p.m.) — Luciano Vecchio, Danny Lore, Josh Trujillo, Ray Lancione, and RichyRich gather to discuss their most recent works and showcasing diversity in the LGBTQIA+ community and fandom.

Hermes Press Frank Thorne Memorial Panel (5 p.m.) — Come and celebrate the life and art of one of the Silver and Bronze Age’s finest artists who was one of the primary advocates of erotic comic book storytelling: Frank Thorne.

Klingon Lifestyles Presentation (5 p.m.) — In a new Fandom play, the IKV Stranglehold is caught in a time loop brought on by the Pandemnexis. Meanwhile, an unwelcome visitor keeps popping up taunting them with clues to their fate. Are their problems caused by the stranger, the cloud, or someone else? Will our heroes find a way out? Find out in the 28th installment of Klingon Lifestyles.

Scott Shaw! Oddball Comics: The Batman Edition (5 p.m.) — Scott Shaw presents his first Oddball Comics show that focuses entirely on one character, the Caped Crusader.

Vampirella: 50 Years and Counting (5 p.m.) — All of Vampirella’s biggest creators return one year later to discuss how her extended 50th-Anniversary celebration plans turned out and evolved, as well as what is next.

Beyond Star Trek: Menagerie and The Expanse: Space Law Sci-Fi vs. Sci-Fact (6 p.m.) — Host “Dr. Trek” Larry Nemecek (“The Trek Files”) takes a look at modern space law and issues, U.N. treaty-making, and how it all stacks up against the portrayal we get in our various future-space franchises — thanks to a panel of law-practicing or law-adjacent space industry pros and onetime NASA leaders who all wear their geek space epic on their sleeve.

Heavy Metal Publishing (6 p.m.) — Heavy Metal is the definitive home for sci-fi, horror, and fantasy. Sit down with some of the biggest names of Heavy Metal as they discuss publishing comics, the magazine, and the future of Heavy Metal.

Hollyweird Science: Sometimes You Just Gotta Break It (6 p.m.) — The pantheon of science fiction and science-themed film and television is filled with examples where storytellers deliberately chose inaccurate depictions of science to craft celebrated productions. While these types of choices are always guaranteed to garner Internet outrage, our panel of Hollywood writers and science consultants discuss examples where the accurate depiction of science is not only unnecessary, sometimes it is undesirable.

Not-So-Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship between Comics and Professional Wrestling (6 p.m.) — Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these outrageous forms.

Queer Horror (6 p.m.) — Horror films, TV shows, books, and comics have always attempted to bring us to the threshold of our fears and force us to come face to face with the “otherness” that exists outside of the mainstream. For those in the LGBTQ+ community, this sense of otherness is not only terrifying and titillating, it’s quite often also relatable. From James Whales’ “Frankenstein” to the oft-cited “gayest movie of all time,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2,” we’re posing the question: Does a queer horror genre exist, and if so what makes it different from mainstream horror?

“Slasher: Flesh & Blood” (6 p.m.) — A Shudder original anthology series, “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer.

The Audible Sounds of Scifi (6 p.m.) — Some of the greatest writers in science fiction and fantasy join forces to discuss creating imaginative audio experiences for listeners.

The Indie Life (6 p.m.) — A discussion on the highs, the lows, and everything in between when it comes to creating and completing your own animated or VFX IP.

Saturday

2nd Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects (10 a.m.) — Hollywood Game Changers is back with another exciting panel featuring women behind popular film and television projects like “Halston,” “Shadow & Bone,” “Why Women Kill,” “Drunk History,” and “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” Get insight into how they navigate their careers and how they use their craft to champion women empowerment, diversity, and inclusion in the industry.



Art and the Holocaust – The Art of Holocaust survivor Dr. Viktor Frankl (10 a.m.) — Art and the Holocaust discusses the art of Holocaust survivor Dr. Viktor E. Frankl (“Man’s Search For Meaning”). This panel features Dr. Frankl’s grandson, Alexander Vesely-Frankl, a producer and award-winning documentary film director at Noetic Films in Los Angeles, California. He is also a licensed psychotherapist and head of the Viktor Frankl Media Archives in Vienna.

Behind the Veil: The Winchester Mystery House Comic Book Series (10 a.m.) — Writer Joshua Werner (“Rampant”) and artist Dustin Irvin (“The Seance Room”) discuss the behind-the-scenes creation of the upcoming Source Point Press comic book series “The Winchester Mystery House.”

“Dune” Publishing Highlights 2021 (10 a.m.) — Everything you need to know about what’s coming up in the “Dune” publishing universe, novels, stories, graphic novels, and comics.

Go Beyond the Farthest Star with Tarzan, Jane Porter, and John Carter! (10 a.m.) — Writers and illustrators Sergio Aragonés, Thomas Yeates, Joe Jusko, and Mike Wolfer join the team at Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., to discuss their new projects, including “Groo Meets Tarzan” from Dark Horse.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation: Looney Tunes Cartoons (10 a.m.) — There’s More Folks! “Looney Tunes Cartoons” continues to captivate a new generation of fans with over 400 minutes of Looney mayhem and there’s much more to come.

Rhapsody PR’s Behind-the-Lens: Crafting Magic panel (10 a.m.) — Experts in the fields of cinematography, editing, art direction, production design, and music supervision share a behind-the-scenes look at the art and craft of cinematic storytelling.

The Art of IDW (10 a.m.) — Watch as fan-favorite IDW artists collaborate on a unique, one-of-a-kind, SDCC 2021 exclusive piece of art right in front of your eyes.

The Business of Comics: Creativity and the Power of Branding (10 a.m.) — How should creators think about branding and marketing while making content? Harvard MBA turned writer Amy Chu (“DOTA2, Red Sonja,”) and attorney Jeff Trexler (CBLDF director, Fashion Law Institute instructor) hold a frank conversation on success and the role of marketing with three legends in the pop culture world: hip-hop pioneer Darryl DMC McDaniels (Run-DMC, Darryl Makes Comics), comics creator Larry Hama (“GI Joe”), and Riggs Morales Senior VP A&R, Atlantic Records (Hamilton, Eminem, 50 Cent).

UDON Entertainment 2021 (10 a.m.) — UDON’s Erik Ko and Matt Moylan talk about exciting new projects they have in store for you.

Women on the Dark Side (10 a.m.) — Not all female artists/creators are about unicorns and glittery vampires and silly pseudo-bondage. Some women create truly dark and challenging art and content, with just a touch of humor and whimsy. Whether it’s comic books, novels, or art, these are the women who are creating content that connects with our deeper, darker side.

Apex Comics Publishing Group 2021-2022 Exclusive Previews (11 a.m.) — Mariano Nicieza (“Phazer,” “Blackray,”) features an SDCC premiere of an exciting new character, Super Liquid Avatar with co-creator David Lucatch and guests Matt Gaudio and Brett Breeding.

Comics Arts Conference Session No. 1: Comic Art in Museums: 90 Years of Progress (11 a.m.) — Comic art is gaining traction in the world of museums as audiences and curators recognize its aesthetic and cultural value, but today’s high-profile exhibits build on a rich history that goes back 90 years.

Fierce Reads: Taking the (Gen)eral out of Genre (11 a.m.) — It’s no secret that YA literature is the most groundbreaking when it comes to exploring identity, growing pains, and growing up, but that doesn’t mean it can’t also be a rip-roaring adventure. Panelists will discuss balancing high stakes with relatable narratives.

Finance for Creatives (11 a.m.) — The coronavirus outbreak has affected so many individuals and businesses financially in the creative industry. This panel will discuss some of the financial, tax, and credit issues that creatives are experiencing, including updated resources of where to turn to for help and support.

Jet Off with the Orcs in Space Crew (11 a.m.) — Justin Roiland (“Rick and Morty”), Mike Tanner (“Junior Braves of the Apocalypse”), Rashad Gheith (“Rick and Morty”), Abed Gheith (“Rick and Morty”), and François Vigneault (“Titan”) chat about their new single-issue series, “Orcs in Space.”

Launching Your First Kickstarter (11 a.m.) — Panelists will discuss the most difficult and most rewarding elements of crowdfunding, how to structure your campaign, the best ways to promote your project and everything in between.

Riot Games: Changing the Face of Gaming (11 a.m.) — Female executives from the company behind “League of Legends” will discuss their career experiences, the challenges and opportunities ahead in gaming, and what it takes to create games and experiences that are representative of a global, diverse community.

Simpsons Season 33 and Beyond! (11 a.m.) — Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan, and moderator Yeardley Smith give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33.

Surviving the Impossible (11 a.m.) — Deadly plants? Devastating wildfires? Criminal underworlds? These authors have put their characters through it all! What is it about impossible situations that draw us in? Now you can join Kenneth Oppel, Lisi Harrison, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, Kester Grant, in conversation with Rory Power to find out.

Truth, Justice, and A Better DC Universe: A New Future for The Man of Steel (11 a.m.) — DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins leads a super discussion with the super talented, multiple Eisner Award-nominated writers Tom Taylor, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and Grant Morrison.

“Ultra City Smiths” (11 a.m.) — Streaming on AMC+ beginning July 22, the “Ultra City Smiths” story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters and centers around the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate.

Women Rocking Hollywood 2021: Supporting Female Filmmakers in a Post-Covid World (11 a.m.) — Panelists Kate Herron, Sian Heder, Christina M. Kim, Shaz Bennett, and Ebony Adams discuss their current and upcoming projects, as well as the state of the industry.

AHOY Comics: Expect More! (12 p.m.) — The panel will discuss the future of AHOY Comics.



comiXology Originals: CONversations with Marc Bernardin and Jock (12 p.m.) — Join TV and comic book writer, and podcaster, Marc Bernardin and New York Times best-selling British artist, Jock as they discuss their experiences in the comic industry and working in television and film.



Disney Television Animation: “Amphibia” and “The Owl House” (12 p.m.) — The creative teams of Disney Channel’s “Amphibia” and “The Owl House” share what’s coming up and present an exclusive crossover with a table read from stars of each series.

Filtering, The Invisible Rot Inside Your Story (12 p.m.) — Have you ever wondered why one author’s writing has a greater emotional impact on readers over a seemingly similar author’s writing? One of the biggest overlooked elements of this is something called “Filtering”. Join Award-winning novelist and former lead fiction writer for Sony’s “EverQuest Next” Maxwell Alexander Drake as he delves into this seemingly cryptic topic to break it down in a way you will not only understand but be able to implement immediately to improve your writing.

Must-Know YA from AAPI Voices (12 p.m.) — Looking for fantasy to add to your TBR? Excited to elevate AAPI authors and stories? Then this panel is a must.

Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Campaign (12 p.m.) — Grab your D20s and let’s get ready to roll! Join Satine Phoenix (“Sirens: Battle of the Bards”), Jim Zub (“Rick and Morty”), Troy Little (“Rick and Morty”), Fred Van Lente (“Incredible Hercules,” “Marvel Zombies”), and Oni Press editor Robert Meyers as they dive into a campaign that could only come from the mind of Rick Sanchez.

Robert Kirkman @ Home (12 p.m.) — Robert Kirkman (“The Walking Dead,” “Invincible”) answers fan questions on his comic book titles, film and TV adaptations, and more.

The Sergio, Mark, and Thomas Panel (12 p.m.) — Sergio Aragonés (“MAD”), Mark Evanier (“Garfield”), and Thomas Yeats (“Prince Valiant”) discuss their latest collaboration — the Groo Meets Tarzan mini-series which debuts at this year’s Comic-Con International and shows you what is happening in that big convention hall right now.

TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fan Favorites (12 p.m.) — The publication that loves TV — and fandoms — brings together another epic group of talent for its annual celebration of stars it can’t get enough of.

“Blade Runner” Comics Panel (1 p.m.) — Return to the spectacular world of “Blade Runner” with Titan Comics’ critically-acclaimed, best-selling comics adaptations of Ridley Scott’s 1982 masterpiece.

Boldly Going: 55 Years of Star Trek–The Best of Inglorious Treksperts (1 p.m.) — The hosts of the hit Star Trek podcast, Inglorious Treksperts, return to SDCC.



Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter (1 p.m.) — The past year has witnessed the growth of more diverse faces on the pages of popular comic books and in feature films. Despite the impact of the unprecedented pandemic, the deaths and storming of the US Capitol Building, the inclusion of people of color, women, and persons with disabilities and the LGBTQ community not only better reflects today’s culture and expand to a changing fan base, but it has also proven good for the bottom line. And, diversity in the comic arts has always been part of the industry’s DNA. Building on our successful past Comic-Con diversity panels, we will bring an award-winning panel together to challenge ongoing issues and push the conversation for inclusion forward.

Fear the Walking Dead (1 p.m.) — A panel discussion about what’s to come in Season 7 as the survivors will decide what “The Beginning” will look like, adapting to a deadly new environment where the air they breathe is as deadly as the walkers they encounter.



HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation: Jellystone! (1 p.m.) — They’re back! Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat, and all your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters star in the all-new animated series, “Jellystone!”

Hot Wheels: Designing Fans’ Exclusives & What’s On the Horizon (1 p.m.) — The team behind the number one selling toy in the world is here to bring you the latest and greatest in Hot Wheels vehicle design for this year’s Comic-Con@Home virtual event.

Keenspot Turns 21! Ninjas & Robots–Junior High Horrors–The D Ward Spotlight (1 p.m.) — Keenspot comic book creators Erik Klaus, Billy Parker, Alex Smith, Eric Kent, and special guest TM Showers will serve as panelists.

Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater (1 p.m.) — Head designer Mark Rosewater talks with “Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms” lead designer, Jules Robins, to hear behind-the-scenes stories about the making of “Magic: The Gathering’s” first Dungeons & Dragons-themed set.

NBA Players Are Anime Fans Too (1 p.m.) — Austin Osueke (publisher of eigoMANGA) moderates a panel with NBA star, De’Aaron Fox (point guard for the Sacramento Kings), agent Chris Gaston (CEO of Family First Sports Firm), and writer Natashia McGough Clarke (writer of Swipa The Fox).

Once Upon a Baker’s Dozen (1 p.m.) — Take a fantastic journey somewhere between the mystic realm of elevator pitches and the uncharted sea of five-minute stories with these short book teasers and quickfire genre favorites answers from a baker’s dozen of fantasy and fantasy-inspired authors.

Storytelling Through Music (1 p.m.) — Disney’s Peter DiCecco (EVP, music business affairs, Disney General Entertainment) sits down with Jeremy Summers (EVP, music, 20th Television), Dawn Soler (SVP, television music, ABC Signature), and Jay Stutler (VP, music, Disney Television Animation) to discuss the strategic and creative process of bringing music to the forefront of popular shows.



Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda (2 p.m.) — Editor Jesse J. Holland (C-SPAN host) and some of the all-star authors of Titan Books’ groundbreaking fiction anthology “Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda,” a spectacular study of one of Marvel’s most-beloved characters seen through the eyes of Jesse’s hand-picked line-up of writers, all of whom share African heritage.

Cartoon Network Studios: Craig Of The Creek (2 p.m.) — Meet us down at The Stump and get ready to map out new adventures with “Craig of the Creek.” Philip Solomon, the voice of Craig, will moderate this fun-filled panel featuring behind-the-scenes stories and a preview of the upcoming fourth season from the GLAAD-, Emmy- and NAACP Image Award-nominated series.

Dark Knights: Death Metal: The Soundtrack (2 p.m.) — Discover the secret origin of the original soundtrack executive produced by Tyler Bates (“John Wick” Franchise) inspired by DC’s bestselling “Dark Nights: Death Metal” comics and graphic novels by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo featuring panelists Scott Snyder, Tyler Bates, singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe, and Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor.

Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd. (2 p.m.) — Zach Oat (marketing supervisor, DST) runs down some of the upcoming releases from collectibles manufacturer Diamond Select Toys (including their Gentle Giant Ltd. division) and engages in a Q&A session with Chuck Terceira (president, DST).

Dynamite Entertainment: All the Big Reveals (2 p.m.) — Dynamite is joined by several of its top creators to dig into all of 2021’s biggest new titles and news.

Fanbase Press: Compiling a Comics Anthology (2 p.m.) — A discussion on the creative process of building a comic book anthology, both from the editorial perspective as well as the creative, to help break down barriers for those interested in joining an anthology (or creating their own).



Legendary Comics 2.0: 2021 and Beyond! (2 p.m.) — The Legendary Comics team, Robert Napton (SVP), Nikita Kannekanti (senior editor), and Jann Jones (director) talk about their exciting upcoming projects.

New Science Fiction in Contemporary Comics (2 p.m.) — Manuele Fior (“Celestia”), Lane Milburn (“Lure”), and Joshua W. Cotter (“Nod Away”) will discuss influences ranging from Spielberg to Moebius, and from Vonnegut to Frank Lloyd Wright, all of which have contributed to their unique styles and approaches to the genre in creating their new science fiction graphic novels.

Ray Harryhausen: Celebrating the Legacy of a Titan (2 p.m.) — Get the scoop on the behind-the-scenes images and astonishing insights from the Foundation’s restoration program, and learn more about plans for future exhibitions in the USA and beyond.



“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (2 p.m.) — The cast and creators of “The Walking Dead World Beyond” will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion about the upcoming 2nd and final season, which airs later this year.



Tor: Calling All Book Lovers (2 p.m.) — Tor publishes some of the greatest sci-fi, fantasy, and horror stories around. This will be a panel to shine a spotlight on some of the exciting books that Tor, Tor Teen, Tordotcom Publishing, Forge, and Nightfire have to offer.

Voice-over Superstars in Animation and Live Action (2 p.m.) — ASIFA-Hollywood and actor and writer Stephen Kramer Glickman (“Big Time Rush”) will moderate a lively discussion with some of the best voice-over actors in animation and live-action productions!

Career Paths into Game Development (3 p.m.) — Learn from veteran game industry professionals about what it takes to launch a game development career and how there are many paths into the industry.

“Central Park” (3 p.m.) — Key talents behind the Apple TV+ show discuss bringing this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world.



Drawing the Lines of Terror with Junji Ito (3 p.m.) — Junji Ito is bringing the chills and chilling with VIZ! Watch the master of horror at work as he draws and chats about his newest work, “Sensor.”

Gaming in Graphic Novels: A Programming Match Made in Heaven! (3 p.m.) — Join comic book creators with tabletop roleplaying games based on their books as they talk about the journey from page to playtime and learn how you can bring even more fun to your branch with just a roll of the dice.

Hooray for Gay YA! (3 p.m.) — Whether it’s romance, thrillers, slice-of-life stories, or more, these panelists love queer stories. So they’re celebrating some of the best LGBTQ books that you can add to your bookshelf today.

Netflix Geeked: “The Last Mercenary” (3 p.m.) — Get in on all the action as Jean-Claude Van Damme and director David Charhon offer a peek inside the highly anticipated film, “The Last Mercenary,” set to premiere globally July 30 on Netflix.

Podcasting 101 (3 p.m.) — A discussion on tips and tricks for and the intricacies of planning, recording, editing, releasing, and promoting your own podcast.

Roswell, New Mexico Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek (3 p.m.) — A panel on “Roswell, New Mexico,” which will return to The CW for its third season on Monday, July 26.



The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2021 (3 p.m.) — Frank Mastromauro will host a “Top Ten Most-Asked Aspen Comics Panel Questions” segment while also highlighting future Aspen hit titles.

“The Patrick Star Show” (3 p.m.) — Fans will discover a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Sit back and enjoy a table read of an episode.

“The Walking Dead” (3 p.m.) — The cast and creators of “The Walking Dead” will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion about filming the final season of the ground-breaking series.

Top Cow Panel: The Darkness 25th Anniversary (3 p.m.) — Marc Silvestri and Matt Hawkins, along with Marguerite Bennett, and other surprise guests discussing their upcoming projects.



Will Eisner and the Metropolis (3 p.m.) — A discussion and slideshow presentation on the relationship between the artist, Eisner’s work, and his city.

Dark Horse Comics: From Page to Screen and Screen to Page (4 p.m.) — A discussion with writers David Goodman, Jody Houser, and Paul Tobin about the process of adapting various works for comics.

“Family Guy” (4 p.m.) — A celebration of 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night.

First You March—Then You Run-Celebrating Congressman John Lewis’ Legacy (4 p.m.) — “Run: Book One,” a new graphic memoir from Abrams ComicArts, shares an overlooked chapter in civil rights history, following the career of civil rights leader John Lewis after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

For Indy Comics Creators: How to Powerfully Brand Yourself (4 p.m.) — Brian Pulido has been a thriving, independent comic book creator for thirty years, and has a clear easy to identify brand. What role does branding play in the world of independently-produced comics? Through his “branding rules,” case studies, and examples, Pulido will show you all you need to know.

“Horror Noire” (4 p.m.) — A Shudder original anthology series, “Horror Noire is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror” and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters.

Jack Kirby’s Favorite Stories (4 p.m.) — An in-depth discussion of the stories Jack Kirby said were his favorites.

Kodansha & comiXology Originals: Then, Now, Tomorrow (4 p.m.) — Take a look back at the amazing Kodansha & comiXology Originals manga offerings to spotlight the series and stories you didn’t even know you needed.

“Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms” (4 p.m.) — Warner Bros. Home Entertainment celebrates the exhilarating sequel to the 2020 hit “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” with an equally thrilling (and hilarious) panel featuring stars and filmmakers.

Out In Comics Year 34: Mainstreaming (4 p.m.) — The comic world’s longest-running panel is back for its 34th year, delivering an online Zoom panel of epic proportions.

This is the Law: Judges on “The Mandalorian” (4 p.m.) — Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. That is why lawyers geeked out over all of the legal issues in “The Mandalorian.” Can bounty hunters use lethal force? Is it murder to shoot a Droid or destruction of property? Are former Imperials all war criminals? Find the legal answers to these questions and more in This is the Law.

Tor: Fantasy Evolutions and Revolutions (4 p.m.) — Tattoos that come alive; a woman who speaks with the dead, cannibalistic nuns, an empire that needs saving, and a hero who steals her brother’s destiny. Tthere’s more to Fantasy than dragons and wizards.

“American Dad” (5 p.m.) — Ever wondered how your favorite “American Dad!” episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS! You’ll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color.

Beyond Love and Rockets: Other Works by Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez (5 p.m.) — Los Bros discuss their side projects and upcoming books (which range from women’s wrestling to alien escapades and beyond) with LAist arts and entertainment writer, and host of the TV Pilot Club,Mike Roe.

Black Excellence in Film & TV (5 p.m.) — Hear from Black film and TV creatives at the top of their game as they discuss personal definitions of Black excellence, overcoming barriers in their careers, and how they are uplifting the next generation.

Funimation Industry Panel with Akeem Lawanson (5 p.m.) — Get the download on all things Funimation with info on the hottest upcoming shows, returning movies, and exclusive merch hitting the shop. This anime cheat sheet is your update on everything new you need to know.

Indigenous Water Protectors Are Real-Life Superheroes (5 p.m.) — Nizhoni Begay (Water Protector Legal Collective Media & Red Planet assistant project manager), Lee Francis (Red Planet CEO), Leoyla Cowboy (Water Protector Legal Collective executive director), and Jaden Cowboy (Water Protector Legal Collective Community legal liaison) discuss the work of Water Protectors worldwide and the creation of the to-be-named graphic anthology centering the experiences of Water Protectors.

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes Exhibition – the Fantastic Four and Beyond! (5 p.m.) — Professor Benjamin Saunders (chief curator, “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes”) gives a behind-the-scenes look at this blockbuster exhibition bringing together special guests to celebrate this summer’s 60th anniversary of “Fantastic Four #1,”and to discuss how that one comic helped lead to the Marvel Universe we know today.

Netflix Geeked: “Lucifer” (5 p.m.) — Speaking of the devil, Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis will join executive producers, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, to share inside scoop on what is to be expected from the 6th and final season of “Lucifer.”

One Face, Two Looks (5 p.m.) — Makeup effects artist, Jeff Barkley demonstrates how to use one foam latex prosthetic to get two different looks from it.

Ray Bradbury & the World of Comics (5 p.m.) — Orty Ortwein of the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum talks about Bradbury’s life-long love of, and career in, comics.

Terry Moore 2021 Updates (5 p.m.) — Terry Moore discusses the books he’s put out over the last year and how they fit into the Terryverse.

Young Adult Dark Fantasy, Sci-Fi & Horror (5 p.m.) — Bestselling authors Kendare Blake, Mylo Carbia, Sara Beth Durst, Jonathan Maberry, and Seanan McGuire share their insights into writing dark speculative fiction and the publishing industry.

Cartoon Voices (6 p.m.) — Mark Evanier (“The Garfield Show”) gathers together four of the most-heard actors in the animation business to talk about their craft, to demonstrate the voices they do on your favorite cartoon shows, and to make a mess of a script with what is called a “cold reading.”



Changing the Status Quo with Film and TV Creatives (6 p.m.) — An intimate discussion with film and television creatives who are using their craft to change the status quo by bringing diverse voices onscreen and behind the camera.

“Creepshow” (6 p.m.) — A chat about the series’ newest monsters and what it takes to bring these creatures to life, while offering insight into which stories they’ll be adapting and paying homage to next.

“gen:LOCK” Season 2 (6 p.m.) — Season 2 of “gen:LOCK is coming to HBO Max soon. In this panel, the cast and crew dive into what you can expect in the new season.



Heavy Metal Partners and Imprints (6 p.m.) —Heavy Metal has always been for creators by creators, to that end it is always looking for the best partners to join them in creating. Get to know them here as well as some of the exciting projects you can look forward to.



La Era de Plata: Mexican Silver age in comics (En Español) (6 p.m.) — A casual conversation about the history of Mexican comic books, and how an industry that sold millions of copies every week disappeared completely in less than a decade.

No Tow Trucks Beyond Mars (6 p.m.) — A discussion on how we go boldly where there’s no one around to fix it. Hear stories from the trenches of the heartbreaks, close calls, and adventures of real-life landing (and flying) on Mars and our round-table discussion of what Netflix got right in their movie “Stowaway.”



“Stargate Atlantis” Cast Reunion (6 p.m.) — It has been eleven years since “Stargate Atlantis” left the airwaves with the valiant Pegasus expedition returning to Earth. Take a look back on that momentous journey with a majority of the principal cast.

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party: The Sequel (6 p.m.) — Chris Riley and Chandler Poling of X-Reads Podcast are back with a new batch of unsuspecting fans. They were told it was just a panel of fans talking about their love of the X-Men, but what they didn’t know was that secret celebrities from the X-Men Universe would drop in and surprise them.

