Creative Arts Emmys Return to Traditional Dates, but No Governors Ball for Second Straight Year

The Creative Arts Emmys will take place in person over two nights, but once again there will be no official Emmys' after-party.

The Television Academy announced Wednesday that it has once again canceled its annual Governors Ball — the Primetime Emmy Awards’ official after-party — for the second year in a row. (Via Variety.) But in a positive change from last year, the Creative Arts Emmys will be held in person over two nights at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles’ LA Live complex on September 11 and 12, the weekend before the Primetime Emmys ceremony (which will be held in the same location). As with the Primetime Emmys, the live audience for the Creative Arts ceremony will be limited to nominees and their guests.

The Creative Arts Emmys celebrate artists and crafts people in a wide array of genres including reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies. Last year, the traditional ceremonies for the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys were replaced by a virtual event spanning several nights. The five-night event was hosted by Nicole Byer.

This year’s two-night ceremony will be edited down to air on Saturday, September 18 on FXX, the night before the Primetime Emmys telecast.

The Academy has also made the decision to forgo the Governors Ball events for the second year in a row. The decision comes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the Academy underlining that its priority is in the health and safety of participants.

In place of the Governors Balls, which in recent years have taken place after each night of the Creative Arts Emmys as well as the Primetime Emmys, the Academy will host a group of smaller nominee celebrations to take place at the Television Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said last year in a statement, before announcing a plan to donate $1 million to the Actors Fund’s COVID-19 relief initiative.

Last year’s Primetime Emmys were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center with a small production crew and a few presenters, and the winners accepting their awards virtually from home. This year, the CBS ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at the Microsoft Theatre, albeit with a limited audience.

