Emmys Plan: Vaccinations Required as TV Academy Announces Awards Ceremony Schedules

The Creative Arts Emmys will be distributed across three separate ceremonies on September 11 and 12.

On Friday, the Television Academy announced more details regarding the upcoming Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy Awards ceremonies, chief among them the fact that attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain admittance. The TV Academy previously announced that ceremony attendees would be restricted to nominees and their guests.

The restriction comes as many events within the slowly re-opening industry require proof of vaccination or rapid result COVID tests before entry. On Wednesday, the State of California urged everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear masks indoors while away from their homes, in an attempt to stem the spike fueled by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Other developments shared by the TV Academy include the announcement that the Creative Arts Emmys will be distributed over three ceremonies held on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, with two events on Sunday at 1:00 P.M. PT and 5:00 P.M. PT, and all events held at L.A. Live.

FXX will broadcast an edited presentation on Saturday, September 18 at 8:00 P.M. PT.

The organization further shared which categories will be presented at each ceremony, with the Saturday ceremony focusing largely on achievements in cinematography, hairstyling, makeup, and costumes, as well as awards in the production design, picture editing, and sound categories. The early afternoon Sunday ceremony will mainly recognize reality and unscripted categories, while the late afternoon event will mostly center on the accomplishments of on-camera talent, including awards for acting, stunt performances, casting, music, and choreography.

The category breakdown for the Primetime Emmy Awards is now available as well, with 25 awards to be distributed on Sunday, September 19 at 5:00 P.M. PT live on CBS, as well as available to stream on Paramount+.

A full list of the categories to be presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards can be found below.

Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

