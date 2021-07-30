Emmys Plan: Vaccinations Required as TV Academy Announces Awards Ceremony Schedules

On Friday, the Television Academy announced more details regarding the upcoming Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy Awards ceremonies, chief among them the fact that attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain admittance. The TV Academy previously announced that ceremony attendees would be restricted to nominees and their guests.
The restriction comes as many events within the slowly re-opening industry require proof of vaccination or rapid result COVID tests before entry. On Wednesday, the State of California urged everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear masks indoors while away from their homes, in an attempt to stem the spike fueled by the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Other developments shared by the TV Academy include the announcement that the Creative Arts Emmys will be distributed over three ceremonies held on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, with two events on Sunday at 1:00 P.M. PT and 5:00 P.M. PT, and all events held at L.A. Live.
FXX will broadcast an edited presentation on Saturday, September 18 at 8:00 P.M. PT.
The organization further shared which categories will be presented at each ceremony, with the Saturday ceremony focusing largely on achievements in cinematography, hairstyling, makeup, and costumes, as well as awards in the production design, picture editing, and sound categories. The early afternoon Sunday ceremony will mainly recognize reality and unscripted categories, while the late afternoon event will mostly center on the accomplishments of on-camera talent, including awards for acting, stunt performances, casting, music, and choreography.
The category breakdown for the Primetime Emmy Awards is now available as well, with 25 awards to be distributed on Sunday, September 19 at 5:00 P.M. PT live on CBS, as well as available to stream on Paramount+.
A full list of the categories to be presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards can be found below.
Primetime Emmy Awards
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Competition Program
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
