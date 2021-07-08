‘Encanto’ First Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Scores Disney’s Colombia-Set Animated Musical

The 60th animated feature from the studio will showcase the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, with eight new songs by Miranda.

Disney has released the first official trailer for “Encanto,” a new musical featuring eight new songs from “Moana” and “Hamilton” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. The 60th animated feature from the studio will showcase the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, who recently pulled focus as comedic relief in the Warner Bros.-produced adaptation of Miranda’s “In The Heights.” Set in Colombia, “Encanto” is directed by “Zootopia” helmers Byron Howard and Jared Bush, alongside newcomer co-director Charise Castro Smith. Unlike “Moana” and his contributions to the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” update, the “Encanto” score is written entirely by Miranda.

Here’s what we know about the plot so far, per Disney: “‘Encanto’ tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.”

Howard and Bush were part of the creative team behind Disney’s massive 2016 hit “Zootopia,” which folded a clever allegory about racism and bias in policing into its otherwise kid-friendly and entertaining animal comedy. For “Encanto,” they were joined by co-director Castro Smith, a Cuban-American playwright and actress who worked on the hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.” Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay.

Beatriz will voice the main character of Mirabel Madrigal. Best known for playing Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” she also featured opposite Brie Larson in Destin Daniel Cretton’s 2013 indie darling “Short Term 12.” She is an accomplished voice actress, having leant her skills to animated comedies such as “Bob’s Burgers,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Ice Age: Collision Course,” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios will release “Encanto” in theaters on November 24, 2021. Check out the enchanting first official trailer below.

