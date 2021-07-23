‘The Final Chapters of Richard Brown Winters’: ‘Homecoming’ Team Reunites for Gimlet/Spotify Series — Listen

Catherine Keener, Sam Waterston, Bobby Cannavale, Parker Posey, and Darrell Britt-Gibson star in a new audio drama about a reclusive author and a dangerous secret.

Season 1 of “Homecoming” is still the gold standard for podcast-to-TV adaptations. Next week, people involved on both sides of that process will try to capture the magic in audio form.

Below, you can listen to the trailer for the latest Spotify and Gimlet drama, “The Final Chapters of Richard Brown Winters,” starring Catherine Keener, Parker Posey, Bobby Cannavale, Sam Waterston, and Darrell Britt-Gibson. Written by “Homecoming” co-creator Eli Horowitz and “Sandra” writer Kevin Moffett, the new series not only shifts its gaze to a fictional author, it trades in an episodic structure for a feature-length audio tale.

The story follows a young fan (Britt-Gibson) on a quest to confront reclusive writer Richard Brown Winters (Waterston) about why he’s disappeared from the public eye for a decade. When he and a group of fellow enthusiasts travel to Winters’ desert home to extract the truth and push him to finish the saga of his most famous character (apocalyptic hero Casio Zook), the misfit bunch finds far more than they expect.

The cast and crew of “The Final Chapters” is a Gimlet/TV reunion of sorts. Catherine Keener is back in the audio drama performance arena after starring in both seasons of the “Homecoming” podcast, originating the role of therapist Heidi Bergman (later played by Julia Roberts in the Amazon Prime Video series). In addition to being at the head of both seasons of the podcast, Horowitz served as a writer and co-showrunner on both Amazon seasons as well. And not only was Cannavale in the TV version of “Homecoming,” but he also played a supporting role in another Gimlet fiction show “The Horror of Dolores Roach” (which is also in the middle of making a jump to Amazon). Listeners may recognize Britt-Gibson from his on-camera roles in “You’re the Worst” and in the recent Netflix horror trilogy “Fear Street.”

Additional credits for the series include executive producer Mimi O’Donnell; senior producer Katie Pastore; associate producer Julie Balefsky; recording, sound design, and mix by Jonathon Roberts; additional engineering by Steven Tejeda; music supervision by Liz Fulton; score by Calexico; casting by Will Cantler/The Telsey Office.

All 90 minutes of “The Final Chapters of Richard Brown Winters” will be released Monday, July 26 on Spotify.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.