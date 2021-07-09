Greta Gerwig Directing ‘Barbie’ for Her ‘Little Women’ Follow-Up, 2023 Release Planned

Gerwig will direct Margot Robbie from a script co-written by Noah Baumbach.

Greta Gerwig’s next directorial effort is confirmed to be the Warner Bros. comedy tentpole “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie as the world-famous Mattel doll. Robbie let it slip in an interview with British Vogue this month that the “Little Women” and “Lady Bird” helmer would be in the director’s chair for “Barbie.” Variety confirmed the news.

“[With ‘Barbie’] comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” Robbie told the publication. “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Gerwig’s involvement with “Barbie” has dated back to summer 2019, when it was revealed that she would be writing the script for the Robbie-starring movie along with frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach. Gerwig and Baumbach co-wrote “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America,” both of which starred Gerwig. Baumbach’s “Greenberg” also featured Gerwig in an acting role. While many speculated Gerwig would step into the “Barbie” director’s chair, it’s now just been confirmed.

As Variety reports on the “Barbie” production status: “Gerwig and Baumbach are currently filming his latest feature ‘White Noise,’ in which Gerwig stars. After that project wraps, the pair will next turn their attention to the toy tale, which is set to kick off production in early 2022 at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in London. A 2023 theatrical release is planned.”

The film will be Gerwig’s directorial follow-up to “Little Women,” her acclaimed Louisa May Alcott adaptation that Sony released in theaters Christmas 2019. The movie, Gerwig’s first studio directorial effort, was a critical favorite and a box office powerhouse, earning $218 million worldwide. At the Oscars, “Little Women” picked up six nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Costume Design. The film won the Academy Award for Best Costume design.

Plot details for Gerwig and Baumbach’s spin on “Barbie” have yet to be revealed. Robbie told Variety in 2019 that the movie serves as “a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids.”

