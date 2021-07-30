‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Follows ‘A Star Is Born’ with Ridley Scott Drama

Between "House of Gucci" and "The Last Duel," Ridley Scott is set to dominate the fall movie season.

After months of anticipation, MGM has released the first official trailer for Ridley Scott’s star-studded murder drama “House of Gucci.” Buzz around the project has been soaring for months as it pairs acting Oscar nominees Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. “Gucci” is Gaga’s first major acting role since her “A Star Is Born” breakthrough, while Driver is coming off an Oscar nomination for “Annette” and acclaim earlier this month for Leos Carax’s “Annette.”

Written by Roberto Bentivegna and based on the Sarah Gay Gorden book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” Scott’s upcoming film casts Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the crime. The ensemble cast also includes Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, plus Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Reeve Carney.

“This film, because it’s high fashion ’80s and ’90s, it’s going to be a little different,” cinematographer Dariusz Wolski revealed in April. “The fashion world or these fashion shows, they were not that great looking. You look at the big coats and stuff and [go] hmm… So it’s a bit of a kitschy, funny, tragic tragedy — like a high-end soap opera. With a crazy cast as well.”

After a first look photo from “House of Gucci” was released earlier this year, Patrizia Gucci, the great-grandchild of house founder Guccio Gucci, released a statement to The Associated Press condemning the project. “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,” Gucci said. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system….Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

Scott made “House of Gucci” with the cooperation of the Gucci fashion house, which the Gucci family has not owned since 1993. The fashion house gave Scott’s production access to its wardrobe archives for the film’s costume design and props. The movie is one of two new Scott films arriving this fall. Scott’s “The Last Duel” is set to world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before debuting in theaters October 15. Adam Driver also stars in “Duel” opposite Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jodie Comer.

The script is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci.” “House of Gucci” is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24 via United Artists Releasing (the distribution arm of MGM). Watch the official trailer for the drama below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.