‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer: The Johnny Knoxville Crew Is All Grown Up and Crazy As Ever

Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for “Jackass Forever,” the fourth film installment of the bone-smacking prankster comedy franchise pioneered by Johnny Knoxville. Though filming had to shut down for a week due to concerns about Covid-19, “Jackass Forever” is probably the only recent movie to incur more delays from hospitalizations for broken bones than a deadly virus. Just two days into filming, both Knoxville and Steve-O were hospitalized due to on-set injuries. Two days into test filming, and professional skateboarder Aaron “Jaws” Homoki had broken his wrist.

While there likely isn’t much plot to speak of, the official logline for the movie reads: “Forever young and still funny in the head. Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.”

The film stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England, alongside new cast members Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. Eric Andre, Tony Hawk, Machine Gun Kelly, and Shaquille O’Neill are just a few of the guest pranksters who join for the fourth installment.

The trailer begins by stoking fan nostalgia, showing grainy black and white footage of the original “Jackass” crew hamming it up back in the day as a folksy version of “We’ll Meet Again” plays. A slow scroll of white text in the iconic “Jackass” font asks: “When was the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your asses off?”

“Concussions aren’t great, but as long as you have ’em before you’re 50, it’s cool,” says another compatriot. “And Knoxville’s 49. So we’re good.”

New stunts teased in the trailer include a guy with decorative wings launched from a human canon into the ocean; a snake bite to the face for arachnophobe Bam Margera; Knoxville charged and flipped by an angry bull, an exploding toilet strong enough to propel a human body, and a tarantula in a tube attached to two guys’ heads. All in all, it should be a raucous good time for “Jackass” fans.

Paramount Pictures will release “Jackass Forever” in theaters everywhere on October 22. Check out the zany first trailer below.

