Jason Sudeikis Once Emailed a Grieving Critic to Help Him Cope with Losing a Parent

Jason Sudeikis might be even nicer than Ted Lasso.

Jason Sudeikis is the Emmy frontrunner for Best Actor in a Comedy this year for playing the lovable and always-optimistic Ted Lasso on the Apple TV+ comedy of the same name. It turns out Sudeikis is just as sweet-natured in real life as his character. In an editorial published by Uproxx titled “Yeah, Jason Sudeikis Is Actually Kind Of Like Ted Lasso In Real Life,” senior entertainment writer Mike Ryan revealed the email Sudeikis sent him at a time when Ryan was grieving the loss of his father.

Ryan and Sudeikis’ paths crossed in 2017 while the actor was on a press tour for his indie drama “Kodachrome.” Ryan had lost his father that year due to a heart attack. Sudeikis stars in “Kodachrome” as a record company representative trying to make amends with his dying father (Ed Harris), who happens to be a photographer. The father leaves behind four rolls of Kodachrome that Sudeikis’ character is left to find meaning in. Ryan interviewed Sudeikis for the movie and told the actor how personal his experience with the film was. Sudeikis sent Ryan an email hours after their interview.

“Just wanted to shoot ya a quick note and let ya know that I’m so sorry for your loss,” Sudeikis wrote in the email. “And I thank you for feeling comfortable enough with me to share. Please please please feel ZERO regret in doing so. It’s important and fucking necessary for us human beings to do that. To connect. To share. And to not concern ourselves too much with the outcome of such bravery. Especially the men of the world. Our generation is the first to ‘understand’ that notion, but darn it, I’d love to try and be the first generation of fellas to ‘live’ the notion as well. So let’s both continue to attempt to be on that ‘side of history,’ shall we?”

Sudeikis encouraged Ryan to find “the four rolls of Kodachrome” his own father left behind, adding, “The one thing I want you to consider though is that it might not be physically ‘out there,’ because it might actually be living inside of you. And through you.”

“You see deeply into things for a living,” Sudeikis concluded. “Allow yourself the experience of doing that to yourself, for yourself.”

Read Jason Sudeikis’ full email over on Uproxx’s website. “Ted Lasso” Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+

