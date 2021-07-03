IndieWire Parent Company Penske Media Reveals LA3C, a Three-Day Culture Festival in LA

Taking place December 2-4, the event will celebrate LA's diverse communities with entertainment, food, fashion, and more.

IndieWire parent company Penske Media Corporation is launching LA3C, an annual three-day festival celebrating Los Angeles. The festival’s mark, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Creativity & Culture (3C). The inaugural event will take place throughout the city of LA, launching December 2-4, 2021.

The festival promises to be a curation of experiences and events across a range of locations throughout LA County that will welcome visitors from around the world. Guests can anticipate unique comedy events, numerous live concerts and performances, immersive culinary experiences, fashion activations, actor roundtables, and more.

The festival invites like-minded artists, brands, nonprofits, and musicians to add to the festival’s inclusive programming and content. Additionally, LA3C will leverage the expertise and access of Penske Media properties including IndieWire, as well as Variety, Rolling Stone, Deadline, Billboard, VIBE, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Sportico, SHE Media, ARTnews, Robb Report, and LDJ.

PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske has appointed Juan Mora, an impact investor and non-profit leader, as LA3C Chief Executive.

“This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity, and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” said Mora. “Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians, and artists to join in our mission.”

“Los Angeles’s influence and inspiration permeates globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us,” said Penske. “We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’s diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations. With Juan’s leadership and experience across mission driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless.”

