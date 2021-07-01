Locarno and Karlovy Vary Unveil 2021 Lineups: ‘Respect,’ Abel Ferrara, ‘Free Guy,’ and More

A tribute to Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation will feature 10 films and take place at Karlovy Vary 2021.

With Cannes right around the corner, two more prominent European film festivals announced their official lineups for 2021 this week. The 2021 Locarno Film Festival (the 74th edition of the event) is taking place August 4-14 and will feature the world premiere of Abel Ferrara’s “Zeroes and Ones,” plus the Melissa Leo-Frank Grillo starring thriller “Ida Red” from director John Swab. Perhaps the most prominent U.S. title in the Locarno lineup is “Respect,” the Jennifer Hudson-starring Aretha Franklin biopic that has already caught the eye of Oscar pundits here in the states. The film will screen out of competition, as will Ryan Reynolds’ long-delayed Disney-Fox tentpole “Free Guy.”

“A festival can be quite highbrow and also entertaining at the same time,” Nazzaro told Variety in a statement. “That is why for this year’s lineup we have selected several comedies and also some genre movies, as well as straightforward auteur films.”

Variety also notes of the Locarno lineup: “As for gender parity in this year’s Locarno lineup, Nazzaro noted that the Filmmakers of the Present section, which is dedicated specifically to discoveries, features nine out of fifteen entries by female directors. Not so when it comes to the fest’s main competition which features just four women directors out of seventeen entries which Nazzaro said reflects the submissions he received to this section that were 70 percent by male directors and 30 percent female.”

The lineup for the 2021 Locarno Film Festival is listed below.

PIAZZA GRANDE

“Beckett,” Ferdinando Cito Filomarino (Italy)

“Hinterland,” Stefan Ruzowitzky (Austria, Luxembourg)

“Monte Verità,” Stefan Jäger (Switzerland, Austria, Germany)

“The Alleys,” Bassel Ghandour (Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

“Free Guy,” Shawn Levy (U.S., Canada, Japan)

“Ida Red,” John Swab (U.S.)

“Yaya e Lennie – The Walking Liberty,” Alessandro Rak (Italy)

“Rose,” Aurélie Saada (France)

“Respect,” Liesl Tommy (Canada, U.S.)

“Vortex,” Gaspar Noé (France/Belgium/Monaco)

“Sinkhole,” Kim Ji-hoon (South Korea)

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

“The Giants,” Bonifacio Angius (Italy)

“The River,” Ghassan Salhab (Lebanon, France, Germany, Qatar)

“Juju Stories,” Abba T. Makama, C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Michael Omonua (Nigeria, France)

“Medea,” Alexander Zeldovich (Russia)

“Soul of a Beast,” Lorenz Merz (Switzerland)

“Petite Solange – Axelle Ropert (France)

“Luzifer,” Peter Brunner (Austria)

“Zeros and Ones,” Abel Ferrara (Italy, Germany, U.S.)

“Heavens Above,” Srdjan Dragojevic (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina)

“The Odd-Job Men,” Neus Ballús (Spain)

“A New Old Play” Qiu Jiongjiong (Hong Kong, France)

“The Sacred Spirit” Chema García Ibarra (Spain, France, Turkey)

“Cop Secret” Hannes Þór Halldórsson (Iceland)

“Secret Name” Aurélia Georges (France)

“Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash” by Edwin (Indonesia, Singapore Germany)

“Paradis sale” by Bertrand Mandico (France)

“Gerda,” Natalya Kudryashova (Russia)

As for the 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, this 55th edition of the event has a lineup that includes 32 premieres. For the first time, documentaries were welcomed into the two competition sections (the Crystal Globe Competition and East of the West Competition). The festival kicks off on August 20 with the premiere of David Ondříček’s “Zatopek,” a biographical drama about runner and four-time Olympic gold medalist Emil Zátopek. The festival will also include a 10-film retrospective tribute to Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation.

Check out the full Karlovy Vary lineup below.

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION

Atlas ptáků / Bird Atlas

Director: Olmo Omerzu

Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

Boiling Point / Boiling Point

Director: Philip Barantini

United Kingdom, 2020, 94 min, World premiere

Ezmûn / The Exam

Director: Shawkat Amin Korki

Germany, Iraq, Qatar, 2021, 89 min, World premiere

Guerres / Wars

Director: Nicolas Roy

Canada, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

Každá minuta života / Every Single Minute

Director: Erika Hníková

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Láska pod kapotou / At Full Throttle

Director: Miro Remo

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 85 min, World premiere

Nö / Nö

Director: Dietrich Brüggemann

Germany, 2021, 119 min, World premiere

Le Prince / Le Prince

Director: Lisa Bierwirth

Germany, 2021, 125 min, World premiere

Strahinja Banović / As Far as I Can Walk

Director: Stefan Arsenijević

Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

La terra dei figli / The Land of the Sons

Director: Claudio Cupellini

Italy, 2021, 118 min, International premiere

Zbornica / The Staffroom

Director: Sonja Tarokić

Croatia, 2021, 126 min, World premiere

Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého / Saving One Who Was Dead

Director: Václav Kadrnka

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

Bliscy / Dear Ones

Director: Grzegorz Jaroszuk

Poland, Czech Republic, 2021, 74 min, World premiere

Bėgikė / Runner

Director: Andrius Blaževičius

Lithuania, Czech Republic, 2021, 87 min, World premiere

Jednotka intenzivního života / Intensive Life Unit

Director: Adéla Komrzý

Czech Republic, 2021, 73 min, World premiere

Koreni / Roots

Director: Tea Lukač

Serbia, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Külön falka / Wild Roots

Director: Hajni Kis

Hungary, Slovak Republic, 2021, 98 min, World premiere

Marťanské lodě / Two Ships

Director: Jan Foukal

Czech Republic, Norway, 2021, 76 min, World premiere

Nuuccha / Nuuccha

Director: Vladimir Munkuev

Russia, 2021, 107 min, World premiere

Otar’s Death / Otar’s Death

Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze

Georgia, Germany, Lithuania, 2021, 106 min, World premiere

Patchwork / Patchwork

Director: Petros Charalambous

Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, 2021, 86 min, World premiere

Poslije zime / After the Winter

Director: Ivan Bakrač

Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, 2021, 101 min, World premiere

Sestri / Sisterhood

Director: Dina Duma

North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

Zrcadla ve tmě / Mirrors in the Dark

Director: Šimon Holý

Czech Republic, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Années 20 / Roaring 20’s

Director: Elisabeth Vogler

France, 2021, 90 min, European premiere

Brighton 4th / Brighton 4th

Director: Levan Koguashvili

Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, USA, Monaco, 2021, 95 min, European premiere

Moje slunce Mad / My Sunny Maad

Director: Michaela Pavlátová

Czech Republic, France, Slovak Republic, 2021, 81 min, International premiere

O slavnosti a hostech / The Party and the Guests

Director: Jan Němec

Czechoslovakia, 1966, 71 min

Podezření / Suspicion

Director: Michal Blaško

Czech Republic, France, 2022, 68 min, World premiere

Rekonstrukce okupace / Reconstruction of Occupation

Director: Jan Šikl

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 95 min, World premiere

Sny o toulavých kočkách / Dreams About Stray Cats

Director: David Sís

Czech Republic, USA, France, 2020, 96 min, World premiere

Zátopek / Zátopek

Director: David Ondříček

Czech Republic, 2021, 131 min, World premiere

