Locarno and Karlovy Vary Unveil 2021 Lineups: ‘Respect,’ Abel Ferrara, ‘Free Guy,’ and More

With Cannes right around the corner, two more prominent European film festivals announced their official lineups for 2021 this week. The 2021 Locarno Film Festival (the 74th edition of the event) is taking place August 4-14 and will feature the world premiere of Abel Ferrara’s “Zeroes and Ones,” plus the Melissa Leo-Frank Grillo starring thriller “Ida Red” from director John Swab. Perhaps the most prominent U.S. title in the Locarno lineup is “Respect,” the Jennifer Hudson-starring Aretha Franklin biopic that has already caught the eye of Oscar pundits here in the states. The film will screen out of competition, as will Ryan Reynolds’ long-delayed Disney-Fox tentpole “Free Guy.”
“A festival can be quite highbrow and also entertaining at the same time,” Nazzaro told Variety in a statement. “That is why for this year’s lineup we have selected several comedies and also some genre movies, as well as straightforward auteur films.”
Variety also notes of the Locarno lineup: “As for gender parity in this year’s Locarno lineup, Nazzaro noted that the Filmmakers of the Present section, which is dedicated specifically to discoveries, features nine out of fifteen entries by female directors. Not so when it comes to the fest’s main competition which features just four women directors out of seventeen entries which Nazzaro said reflects the submissions he received to this section that were 70 percent by male directors and 30 percent female.”
The lineup for the 2021 Locarno Film Festival is listed below.
PIAZZA GRANDE
“Beckett,” Ferdinando Cito Filomarino (Italy)
“Hinterland,” Stefan Ruzowitzky (Austria, Luxembourg)
“Monte Verità,” Stefan Jäger (Switzerland, Austria, Germany)
“The Alleys,” Bassel Ghandour (Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
“Free Guy,” Shawn Levy (U.S., Canada, Japan)
“Ida Red,” John Swab (U.S.)
“Yaya e Lennie – The Walking Liberty,” Alessandro Rak (Italy)
“Rose,” Aurélie Saada (France)
“Respect,” Liesl Tommy (Canada, U.S.)
“Vortex,” Gaspar Noé (France/Belgium/Monaco)
“Sinkhole,” Kim Ji-hoon (South Korea)
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
“The Giants,” Bonifacio Angius (Italy)
“The River,” Ghassan Salhab (Lebanon, France, Germany, Qatar)
“Juju Stories,” Abba T. Makama, C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi, Michael Omonua (Nigeria, France)
“Medea,” Alexander Zeldovich (Russia)
“Soul of a Beast,” Lorenz Merz (Switzerland)
“Petite Solange – Axelle Ropert (France)
“Luzifer,” Peter Brunner (Austria)
“Zeros and Ones,” Abel Ferrara (Italy, Germany, U.S.)
“Heavens Above,” Srdjan Dragojevic (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina)
“The Odd-Job Men,” Neus Ballús (Spain)
“A New Old Play” Qiu Jiongjiong (Hong Kong, France)
“The Sacred Spirit” Chema García Ibarra (Spain, France, Turkey)
“Cop Secret” Hannes Þór Halldórsson (Iceland)
“Secret Name” Aurélia Georges (France)
“Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash” by Edwin (Indonesia, Singapore Germany)
“Paradis sale” by Bertrand Mandico (France)
“Gerda,” Natalya Kudryashova (Russia)
As for the 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, this 55th edition of the event has a lineup that includes 32 premieres. For the first time, documentaries were welcomed into the two competition sections (the Crystal Globe Competition and East of the West Competition). The festival kicks off on August 20 with the premiere of David Ondříček’s “Zatopek,” a biographical drama about runner and four-time Olympic gold medalist Emil Zátopek. The festival will also include a 10-film retrospective tribute to Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation.
Check out the full Karlovy Vary lineup below.
CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION
Atlas ptáků / Bird Atlas
Director: Olmo Omerzu
Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic, 2021, 92 min, World premiere
Boiling Point / Boiling Point
Director: Philip Barantini
United Kingdom, 2020, 94 min, World premiere
Ezmûn / The Exam
Director: Shawkat Amin Korki
Germany, Iraq, Qatar, 2021, 89 min, World premiere
Guerres / Wars
Director: Nicolas Roy
Canada, 2021, 84 min, World premiere
Každá minuta života / Every Single Minute
Director: Erika Hníková
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 80 min, World premiere
Láska pod kapotou / At Full Throttle
Director: Miro Remo
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 85 min, World premiere
Nö / Nö
Director: Dietrich Brüggemann
Germany, 2021, 119 min, World premiere
Le Prince / Le Prince
Director: Lisa Bierwirth
Germany, 2021, 125 min, World premiere
Strahinja Banović / As Far as I Can Walk
Director: Stefan Arsenijević
Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021, 92 min, World premiere
La terra dei figli / The Land of the Sons
Director: Claudio Cupellini
Italy, 2021, 118 min, International premiere
Zbornica / The Staffroom
Director: Sonja Tarokić
Croatia, 2021, 126 min, World premiere
Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého / Saving One Who Was Dead
Director: Václav Kadrnka
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France, 2021, 90 min, World premiere
EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION
Bliscy / Dear Ones
Director: Grzegorz Jaroszuk
Poland, Czech Republic, 2021, 74 min, World premiere
Bėgikė / Runner
Director: Andrius Blaževičius
Lithuania, Czech Republic, 2021, 87 min, World premiere
Jednotka intenzivního života / Intensive Life Unit
Director: Adéla Komrzý
Czech Republic, 2021, 73 min, World premiere
Koreni / Roots
Director: Tea Lukač
Serbia, 2021, 80 min, World premiere
Külön falka / Wild Roots
Director: Hajni Kis
Hungary, Slovak Republic, 2021, 98 min, World premiere
Marťanské lodě / Two Ships
Director: Jan Foukal
Czech Republic, Norway, 2021, 76 min, World premiere
Nuuccha / Nuuccha
Director: Vladimir Munkuev
Russia, 2021, 107 min, World premiere
Otar’s Death / Otar’s Death
Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze
Georgia, Germany, Lithuania, 2021, 106 min, World premiere
Patchwork / Patchwork
Director: Petros Charalambous
Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, 2021, 86 min, World premiere
Poslije zime / After the Winter
Director: Ivan Bakrač
Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, 2021, 101 min, World premiere
Sestri / Sisterhood
Director: Dina Duma
North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021, 90 min, World premiere
Zrcadla ve tmě / Mirrors in the Dark
Director: Šimon Holý
Czech Republic, 2021, 84 min, World premiere
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Années 20 / Roaring 20’s
Director: Elisabeth Vogler
France, 2021, 90 min, European premiere
Brighton 4th / Brighton 4th
Director: Levan Koguashvili
Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, USA, Monaco, 2021, 95 min, European premiere
Moje slunce Mad / My Sunny Maad
Director: Michaela Pavlátová
Czech Republic, France, Slovak Republic, 2021, 81 min, International premiere
O slavnosti a hostech / The Party and the Guests
Director: Jan Němec
Czechoslovakia, 1966, 71 min
Podezření / Suspicion
Director: Michal Blaško
Czech Republic, France, 2022, 68 min, World premiere
Rekonstrukce okupace / Reconstruction of Occupation
Director: Jan Šikl
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 95 min, World premiere
Sny o toulavých kočkách / Dreams About Stray Cats
Director: David Sís
Czech Republic, USA, France, 2020, 96 min, World premiere
Zátopek / Zátopek
Director: David Ondříček
Czech Republic, 2021, 131 min, World premiere
