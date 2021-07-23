‘Loki’ and ‘Lucifer’ Ratings Hold Strong on Nielsen’s Latest Streaming Report

On Disney+ and Netflix respectively, two shows continue to generate plenty of interest among streaming TV fans.

It was another banner week for “Loki” and “Lucifer,” which have been dominating the streaming television market by viewership for several weeks.

The latest viewership report from Nielsen stated that “Loki,” the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ show, was viewed for 713 million minutes from June 21 through June 27, making it the most-viewed streaming show of that week, per Nielsen. That data is only based on the first three episodes of the series, which underscores its popularity.

Though the strong viewership of “Loki” is not particularly surprising — the series is part of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe — the series has the potential to become Disney+’s biggest superhero title to date. All of Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, including “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” have enjoyed robust viewership, but the “Loki” premiere boasted stronger ratings than “WandaVision” (which tallied 434 million minutes for its first episode) and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (495 million minutes). Expect to see “Loki” top (or be near the top of) Nielsen’s weekly streaming reports throughout the next month.

Nielsen’s data is only based on United States audiences using TV sets, and only covers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The company releases its streaming data reports on a roughly one-month delay due to an arrangement with the aforementioned streaming services. The entertainment industry’s major streamers do not regularly release their own verifiable viewership data.

Netflix’s “Lucifer” was the second most-viewed streaming television show of the week with 603 million minutes watched, according to Nielsen. The show, which premiered the second half of its fifth season on Netflix in May, has been a mainstay on Nielsen’s weekly reports for several weeks. A sixth and final season of the series was ordered by Netflix last year.

Amazon Prime Video made its return to Nielsen’s weekly streaming reports with “Bosch,” which came in third on Nielsen’s list with 423 million minutes viewed. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” was the seventh most-watched title of the week, with 266 million views. The Elisabeth Moss-led drama has been been on Nielsen’s list for several weeks; the Emmy-winning series has long been regarded as one of Hulu’s best originals and has been a consistent viewership success.

1. Loki (Disney+) – 713 million minutes

2. Lucifer (Netflix) – 603 million minutes

3. Bosch (Amazon) – 423 million minutes

4. Workin’ Moms (Netflix) – 394 million minutes

5. Sweet Tooth (Netflix) – 359 million minutes

6. Black Summer (Netflix) – 297 million minutes

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 266 million minutes

8. World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix) – 253 million minutes

9. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix) – 190 million minutes

10. Elite (Netflix) – 170 million minutes

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.