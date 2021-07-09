‘Loki’ Debuts in Third Place in Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings, but Things Are Looking Up

The first episode of the Disney+ series trailed behind Netflix's "Sweet Tooth" and "Lucifer" in Nielsen's latest report, but topped the two previous MCU series.

Loki is burdened with glorious purpose in the comic book character’s eponymous television show, which debuted June 9 on Disney+. Plenty of viewers streamed the show’s premiere episode, but its viewership wasn’t glorious enough to outpace Netflix’s most popular titles.

Nielsen’s latest report on the most viewed streaming television shows stated that the “Loki” debut episode was viewed for 731 million minutes, making it the third most-viewed streaming show during the week of its premiere. “Loki” trailed behind “Sweet Tooth,” which topped the latest Nielsen streaming rankings with 1,434 million minutes viewed, followed by “Lucifer,” which recently premiered the second half of its Season 5 on Netflix and has served as a consistent ratings driver for the platform. “Lucifer” was viewed for 1,012 million minutes, according to Nielsen’s report.

Though “Loki,” which is part of the ever-popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, did not crack the top of Nielsen’s streaming list during its premiere week, its viewership was only based on a single episode; by comparison, the entire eight-episode Season 1 of “Sweet Tooth” is available on Netflix, while there are 83 episodes of “Lucifer” available on the platform. As with “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the two Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that premiered on Disney+ earlier in the year, “Loki” will likely continue to rank highly on Nielsen’s weekly streaming reports as new episodes are factored into its reports over the next few weeks.

Related 'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer: Netflix's Fantasy Sets December Return with First Look

New Movies: Release Calendar for July 9, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films Related Emmy Predictions: Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series -- Plenty of Great Choices for Only a Few Slots

Wes Anderson's Best Shots: 30 Perfect Images That Define His Career

“Loki’s” premiere significantly outpaced both “WandaVision” (which tallied 434 million minutes for its first episode) and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (495 million minutes). Moreover, its week one tally isn’t far off from the peaks for Marvel’s previous two Disney+ series. “WandaVision” topped out with 924 million minutes for its series finale week (meaning nine episodes were available for tracking), while “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” tallied 855 million minutes when its penultimate episode first debuted (before falling slightly in its sixth and final week).

Nielsen’s data is only based on United States audiences using TV sets and only covers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The company releases its streaming data reports on a roughly one-month delay due to an arrangement with the aforementioned streaming services. The entertainment industry’s major streamers do not regularly release their own verifiable viewership data.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has long been a strong ratings driver for Hulu, was the only non-Netflix or Disney+ streaming show to crack Nielsen’s latest report. The show was the fourth-most viewed title in the Nielsen report, with 422 million minutes viewed.

1. Sweet Tooth (Netflix) – 1,434 million minutes

2. Lucifer (Netflix) – 1,012 million minutes

3. Loki (Disney+) – 731 million minutes

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 422 million minutes

5. Lupin (Netflix) – 237 million minutes

6. The Kominsky Method (Netflix) – 235 million minutes

7. Ragnarok (Netflix) – 182 million minutes

8. Longmore (Netflix) – 156 million minutes

9. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix) – 142 million minutes

10. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 137 million minutes

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.