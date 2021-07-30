‘Loki’ Pulls Further Ahead in Nielsen Ratings Report

The Disney+ Marvel series outpaced every other show by a considerable margin in Nielsen's latest report.

“Loki” is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the fact that it was a viewership success every time a new episode dropped is unlikely to surprise anyone. What might turn heads, however, is just how popular “Loki” was compared to every other streaming television show on the market during the Disney+ show’s release window.

The latest Nielsen report on viewership for streaming television shows stated that “Loki” was viewed for 813 million minutes from June 28 to July 4, making it the most-viewed show of the week by a considerable margin despite having only premiered 4 episodes at that time. Amazon Prime Video’s “Bosch,” which boasts 64 episodes, was the second most-viewed show of that week, with 490 million viewing minutes.

“WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the two Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that premiered earlier in the year, also enjoyed strong ratings, but “Loki” is poised to surpass both. “Loki,” which has topped most of Nielsen’s weekly streaming reports following its premiere, has already exceeded the viewership that the aforementioned titles had early in their seasons’ rollouts and “Loki” has only continued to climb in viewership as more episodes have been factored into Nielsen’s weekly reports.

Nielsen’s data is only based on United States audiences using TV sets, and only covers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The company releases its streaming data reports on a roughly one-month delay due to an arrangement with the aforementioned streaming services. The entertainment industry’s major streamers do not regularly release their own verifiable viewership data.

Netflix’s “Lucifer,” which has also been a ratings powerhouse for several weeks, was the third most-viewed show in Nielsen’s latest report, with 450 million minutes viewed. The only Hulu show to crack the top 10 list was “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has long enjoyed strong success with viewers. The Elisabeth Moss-led drama was the ninth most-viewed show of the week, with 209 million minutes viewed.

1. Loki (Disney+) – 813 million minutes

2. Bosch (Amazon) – 490 million minutes

3. Lucifer (Netflix) – 450 million minutes

4. Sex/Life (Netflix) – 449 million minutes

5. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix) – 395 million minutes

6. Sweet Tooth (Netflix) – 256 million minutes

7. The Seven Deadly Sins (Netflix) – 255 million minutes

8. Workin’ Moms (Netflix) – 247 million minutes

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 209 million minutes

10. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix) – 206 million minutes

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.