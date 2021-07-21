‘Loki’ Writers Considered a Sequence Where the God of Mischief Had Lots of Sex

Loki may be bisexual, but the show stopped short at depicting "mischief" with aliens and others.

While the God of Mischief may be bisexual and gender fluid, it turns out there’s a limit to the expression of Loki’s sexuality on the Disney+ show. A new behind-the-scenes special, “Assembled: The Making of Loki,” reveals some insight into the writers’ process, including a sexy sequence that didn’t make it into the final series.

One scene in the special offers viewers a glimpse into the writers room, which is anchored by a large white board filled with notes and diagrams the writers used in their process of scripting “Loki.” Included on the board is an eight-point outline of a montage that didn’t make it into the final show, transcribed below by the close-watching eyes at /Film:

Loki visiting different time periods Doing crazy mischief, aka sex Pivots to taking power Collecting Infinity Stones Has the Gauntlet, holds power, more sex, bi, alien, etc. Alone in the throne room. He’s taken power but is infected with thoughts that it isn’t “real” because of TVA’s control over free will Returns to the TVA, gauntlet’s power down, Mobius is waiting for him Loki gives honest answers to Mobius. Mobius shows the sheer power of TVA.

The series’ third episode brought a poetic acknowledgment of Loki’s bisexuality, where Loki says he enjoys “a little bit of both” princes and princesses. That’s a far cry from the kind of “crazy mischief” and alien sex that the writers had brainstormed about.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

That tasteful bit of dialogue fits in with the “Mad Men” meets “Blade Runner” aesthetic that head writer Michael Waldron said he was going for in a recent interview with IndieWire.

The series’ first season aired its final episode last week. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the Avengers nemesis/ally who was killed by Thanos in “Infinity War.” The Disney+ series focuses on an earlier version of the character, one who escapes the Battle of New York, causing a branch in the timeline. The escape gets him in trouble with the Time Variant Authority, which enlists him to help catch a female “variant” Loki who has been disregarding other timelines’ rules.

More behind the scenes tidbits are streaming now on “Assembled: The Making of Loki” on Disney+.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.