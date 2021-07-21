‘Loki’ Writers Considered a Sequence Where the God of Mischief Had Lots of Sex

While the God of Mischief may be bisexual and gender fluid, it turns out there’s a limit to the expression of Loki’s sexuality on the Disney+ show. A new behind-the-scenes special, “Assembled: The Making of Loki,” reveals some insight into the writers’ process, including a sexy sequence that didn’t make it into the final series.
One scene in the special offers viewers a glimpse into the writers room, which is anchored by a large white board filled with notes and diagrams the writers used in their process of scripting “Loki.” Included on the board is an eight-point outline of a montage that didn’t make it into the final show, transcribed below by the close-watching eyes at /Film:
- Loki visiting different time periods
- Doing crazy mischief, aka sex
- Pivots to taking power
- Collecting Infinity Stones
- Has the Gauntlet, holds power, more sex, bi, alien, etc.
- Alone in the throne room. He’s taken power but is infected with thoughts that it isn’t “real” because of TVA’s control over free will
- Returns to the TVA, gauntlet’s power down, Mobius is waiting for him
- Loki gives honest answers to Mobius. Mobius shows the sheer power of TVA.
The series’ third episode brought a poetic acknowledgment of Loki’s bisexuality, where Loki says he enjoys “a little bit of both” princes and princesses. That’s a far cry from the kind of “crazy mischief” and alien sex that the writers had brainstormed about.
From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8
— Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021
That tasteful bit of dialogue fits in with the “Mad Men” meets “Blade Runner” aesthetic that head writer Michael Waldron said he was going for in a recent interview with IndieWire.
The series’ first season aired its final episode last week. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the Avengers nemesis/ally who was killed by Thanos in “Infinity War.” The Disney+ series focuses on an earlier version of the character, one who escapes the Battle of New York, causing a branch in the timeline. The escape gets him in trouble with the Time Variant Authority, which enlists him to help catch a female “variant” Loki who has been disregarding other timelines’ rules.
More behind the scenes tidbits are streaming now on “Assembled: The Making of Loki” on Disney+.
