Margot Robbie Shocked Zack Snyder Killed Harley Quinn, but Says That’s the Appeal of DC Films

Robbie is taking a Harley Quinn break after being "exhausted" by "Birds of Prey" and "The Suicide Squad."

Margot Robbie announced in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that she’s taking a break from Harley Quinn and the DC film universe after the back-to-back productions of Cathy Yan’s “Birds of Prey” and James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” The actress currently does not have any DC films lined up for the future.

Robbie said, “I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,” Robbie told EW. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”

Robbie’s interview with Entertainment Weekly took place in June, and the Oscar nominee appeared shocked when the discussion turned to Zack Snyder’s decision to kill Harley Quinn in the epilogue of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” A conversation between Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker set in the Knightmare timeline reveals Harley Quinn died in Batman’s arms. While the DC universe is soon to launch a multiverse with many iterations of the same character, Robbie is the Harley Quinn in the timeline with Affleck and Leto. Robbie’s Harley Quinn debuted opposite Leto’s Joker in “Suicide Squad,” which included an Affleck/Batman cameo.

“Whaaat?” Robbie said when hearing the news of Harley’s death. “I didn’t know that. [Laughs] Thank you for telling me!”

EW reports that Robbie was “genuinely flabbergasted” over the reveal. The actress added, “I guess it’s kind of like the comics. The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they’re a lot like the comics. You pick up one comic and something’s happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character’s not alive, maybe that character’s not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well.”

Robbie continued, “It’s not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way. It feels like there’s so many adjacent stories, worlds, and films happening at the same time, just like there are in the comics. So, yeah, I didn’t know that, but it doesn’t necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don’t think. What one director decides I don’t think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun. I think that’s an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James did. He didn’t have to be beholden to the version that David Ayer set up. He could pick it up and make it his own, which I’m sure was more appealing for him.”

“The Suicide Squad” opens August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.