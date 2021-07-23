Mark Hamill Says He’s Done Secret Cameos in Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie Since 2015

Hamill has lent his talents to more roles than just Luke Skywalker in the Disney-era "Star Wars" films, it turns out.

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels may be the only actor to appear in every movie in the “Star Wars” canon so far (yep, he has a cameo as Tak in “Solo”), but Mark Hamill is trailing him at a close second. A recent tweet from Wookieepedia observed that Mark Hamill voiced the droid bartender EV-9D9 on the wildly popular, Emmy-nominated series “The Mandalorian,” in which he also rebooted his role as Luke Skywalker. In response, Hamill, ever the active voice on Twitter, responded, “Did you know… I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?” See the tweet below. (Via Uproxx.)

“Star Wars” fans new and old will certainly recognize Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” and 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” what they have missed is Hamill’s secret roles in other Disney-era “Star Wars” movies, including “Rogue One” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Meanwhile, in “The Last Jedi,” he also voiced Dobbu Scay, an amphibious goblin gambler, as well as Resistance miner Boolio in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

For “Rogue One” and “Solo,” Hamill previously revealed that his pseudonym, inspired by his younger and older brothers, William M. Patrick, was used in the credits for those films. “It was never about billing or salary,” he tweeted. “It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as ‘Patrick Williams’ — It was actually ‘William M. Patrick’ (for my older & younger brothers) I’m not telling what the M. stands for. #Guess”

Mark Hamill recently lent his voice to the role of Skeletor in “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” the newly premiered Netflix animated series created by Kevin Smith and based on the original Mattel franchise. He also voices Art Rosenbaum in the Amazon animated series “Invincible,” and along with “The Mandalorian,” recently appeared in “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Did you know…

I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?* *(Sequels, Solo, Rogue One) https://t.co/Yst0TVkpbv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 21, 2021

It was never about billing (L-#RogueOne R-#Solo) or salary. It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as “Patrick Williams”-It was actually “William M. Patrick” (for my older & younger brothers) I’m not telling what the M. stands for. #Guess pic.twitter.com/AOSdsdtD5a — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 22, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.