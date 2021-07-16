Mark Wahlberg Transformed for New Film by Eating 11,000 Calories a Day for Two Weeks

Do not try this at home.

Mark Wahlberg revealed on “The Tonight Show” this week that his transformation diet for the new faith-based drama “Stu” resulted in eating 11,000 calories a day for two weeks, up from the 7,000 calories he was consuming each day for two previous weeks. “Stu” marks the feature directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, who also penned the script. The film is based on the true story of Rev. Stuart Long, who was a boxer before becoming a priest.

“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour,” Wahlberg said. “It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise. And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”

As reported earlier this year by NBC’s “Today”: “The film tells the story of Long, who got his start in boxing and moved to Los Angeles to start a career in acting when boxing didn’t pan out. After a near-fatal motorcycle accident left him in the hospital, Long turned to religion and eventually joined Oregon’s Mount Angel Seminary. Long was then diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscle disease and would eventually require the use of a motorized chair.”

The project was first announced in March, with Deadline noting the movie “is something very close to Wahlberg’s heart and something he had been developing for a number of years.” Wahlberg is coming off the critically-panned action movie “Infinite,” which skipped a theatrical release in favor of debuting straight to the Paramount+ streaming service. The actor also has the video game adaptation “Uncharted” set for release in 2022. Wahlberg stars opposite Tom Holland in the movie.

Per “Today,” Wahlberg’s “Stu” cast also includes Teresa Ruiz (“Narcos: Mexico”), Jacki Weaver (“Bloom”), Niko Nicotera (“Good Girls”) and Chiquita Fuller (“9-1-1”). The film currently does not have a U.S. distributor. Wahlberg’s next release is the indie drama “Joe Bell,” which opens July 23 from Roadside Attractions. The film originally premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

