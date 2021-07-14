Matt Shakman to Direct Next ‘Star Trek’ Film — Report

The "WandaVision" director has been tapped to helm the next "Star Trek" film.

Matt Shakman has reportedly closed a deal to direct the next “Star Trek” film, capping off a bustling Tuesday for the director who guided “WandaVision” to 23 Emmy nominations earlier today.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that production on the still-untitled film is set to begin in spring 2020. The film, which hails from Paramount and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions company, has a script by Geneva Robertson (“Captain Marvel”) and Lindsey Beer. The publication reported that Shakman chose to direct the upcoming “Star Trek” movie over several other offers.

The news marks a significant return to film for Shakman, who previously directed the 2014 thriller “Cut Bank.” Shakman has primarily directed television shows in recent years and has worked on several of the industry’s highest-profile titles, including “Succession,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Boys,” “Billions,” and “Fargo.” Shakman also directed all nine episodes of Disney+’s recently-released “WandaVision,” which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“WandaVision” is considered to be a large viewership draw for Disney+ and the show received positive reviews from critics when it premiered on the streaming service in January. The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led show received 23 nominations on Tuesday morning, including a nomination for Shakman for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. “WandaVision” was the third most Emmy nominated show of the day.

As for “Star Trek,” the latest film in the franchise, “Star Trek Beyond,” premiered in 2016. The film’s development has been in flux for years and several veteran Hollywood talents, including S. J. Clarkson and Quentin Tarantino, had been reported to be involved in the film at varying points.

Though the “Star Trek” film series has been dormant for several years, there have been numerous television installments in the sci-fi franchise recently. “Star Trek: Discovery” premiered in 2017 and a fourth season of the show is expected to premiere near the end of the year. Patrick Stewart portrays legendary franchise character Jean-Luc Picard on the ongoing “Star Trek: Picard,” which premiered in 2020. The animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which hails from “Rick and Morty” writer Mike McMahan, also premiered last year.

