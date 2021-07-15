‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Trailer: Amazon Anthology Returns with Kit Harington and Anna Paquin

"Modern Love" is back with a second season that aims to examine how we can connect with each other after everything that's happened.

It was 2019 when audiences examined the shifting face of “Modern Love” with Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series, and after everything in the last year that feels like a lifetime ago. But “Modern Love” is back with a second season that aims to examine how we can connect with each other after everything that’s happened.

The new season will star Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver, newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Zoë Chao, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.

John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells will each direct an episode while Celine Held and Logan George will co-direct an episode. Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Choire Sicha and Caitlin Roper of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel and Miriam Mintz serving as producers. Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, serves as a co-producer.

The series was first conceived in 2018 as an adaptation of the popular column and podcast in The New York Times. It was an ambitious first season with “Sing Street” and “Once” director John Carney serving as showrunner, with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and John Slattery appearing in episodes.

It’s assumed that the structure of the show will not change with Season 2. Some of the past “Modern Love” episodes centered around stories that are closer to a traditional rom-com meet-cute (albeit with a surprise or two up its sleeve). But as with all forms of “Modern Love,” this looks to be a cross-section of emotions that doesn’t just focus on romance.

The “Modern Love” podcast (a frequent pick on IndieWire’s Best Podcast Episodes lists) brings in household names from the world of TV, film, and theater to read past installments of the column. Of course, Amazon is no stranger to adapting print and new media properties into series, having previously ushered in TV versions of the podcasts “Homecoming,” which ran for two seasons, and “Lore.” The service also produced a season of “The New Yorker Presents,” which was released in 2016.

“Modern Love” Season 2 debuts August 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

