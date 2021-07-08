‘Mr. Corman’ Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directs and Stars in Apple’s Early-Life Crisis Series

With Debra Winger and Arturo Castro, the series follows a teacher struggling with "anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is returning to television in a major way via “Mr. Corman,” an upcoming Apple TV+ series in which he directs, writes, and stars. Apple unveiled the trailer for the 10-episode original on Thursday, which you can watch below.

Apple’s synopsis for the series reads:

“Mr. Corman” follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan (Juno Temple) has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro) has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.

Gordon-Levitt stars in the series alongside Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez.

“Mr. Corman” marks a return to television for Gordon-Levitt, who starred in the NBC comedy “3rd Rock From the Sun” in the late ’90s. Lately, he’s best-known for appearing in a variety of mainstream films, such as “Snowden,” “Lincoln,” “Looper,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Inception,” among other high-profile movies. Gordon-Levitt has directed multiple documentaries and shorts, as well as the 2013 feature film “Don Jon,” in which he starred opposite Scarlett Johansson.

The series is produced A24 and is created, directed, and executive produced by Gordon Levitt along with Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan, and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.

“Mr. Corman” is one of several upcoming Apple TV+ comedies. The streaming service’s Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key-led “Schmigadoon!” will premiere July 16, while “The Shrink Next Door,” which is based on the podcast of the same name, is slated to premiere on November 12. “Ted Lasso” returns with its second season later this month.

Check out the trailer for “Mr. Corman” below. “Mr. Corman” will premiere its first two episodes August 6 on Apple TV+, with new episodes following every subsequent Friday.

