Owen Wilson on ‘Original and Unique’ ‘French Dispatch,’ Working with Wes Anderson for Three Decades

Wilson spoke to IndieWire while on the press circuit for Disney+'s Marvel series "Loki" and ahead of the Cannes premiere of "French Dispatch."

Owen Wilson is on his seventh collaboration with director Wes Anderson with the upcoming “The French Dispatch,” soon set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of a long-awaited fall release. But he’s also juggling TV duties in his role as Mobius on Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe series “Loki.” The actor recently spoke to IndieWire about that series, as well as his longtime relationship with Anderson, in the video below.

“I’ve seen ‘The French Dispatch’ and I thought it was great,” said Wilson, who previously worked with Anderson on films including “Bottle Rocket,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” among others, including a voice role on “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Wilson said “The French Dispatch” is “so original and unique, and there’s sort of three main stories in there. I love them all,” he said, including “the one with Benicio [Del Toro] and Lea Seydoux. That’s one of the stories that I thought was really funny and good. But they’re all good.”

Wilson added, “It does seem amazing when you say it’s been almost 30 years since ‘Bottle Rocket.’ You hear yourself saying … stuff that you remember like your parents saying, ‘It doesn’t feel like that long ago.’ In my mind, I feel sort of the same.”

He said, “I’ll probably see Wes here in Cannes, and to think about us being roommates in Austin, Texas at University of Texas, you know, meeting in playwriting class. It just seems wild that now we’re attending the Cannes Film Festival together.”

“The French Dispatch” is billed as “a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.” The cast, along with Wilson, includes Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, and Bill Murray. Anderson’s longtime cinematographer Robert Yeoman shot the film, while his frequent composer Alexandre Desplat and editor Andrew Weisblum also worked on the project.

The film was originally set to open in July 2020 but will now bow on October 22 from Searchlight Pictures following the Cannes Film Festival premiere, as well as a run at the New York Film Festival.

