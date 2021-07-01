Tarantino: I Wish I Told Harvey Weinstein ‘You Can’t Do This, You’re Gonna F*ck Up Everything’

Tarantino knew Weinstein made "unwanted advances" toward women, but "I didn't know about any rapes."

Quentin Tarantino admitted in October 2017 that he was aware of Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual harassment long before the published reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker brought the initial accusations against Weinstein to light and jumpstarted the #MeToo movement. Weinstein launched Tarantino’s career after acquiring “Reservoir Dogs” out of the 1992 Sundance Film Festival in 1992, and he went on to produce every Tarantino film since through “The Hateful Eight.”

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino said at the time, revealing former girlfriend Mira Sorvino told him about Weinstein harassing her. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”

Tarantino continued, “What I did was marginalize the incidents. Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse…I chalked it up to a ’50s-’60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk. As if that’s O.K. That’s the egg on my face right now.”

The topic of Harvey Weinstein came up again this week during Tarantino’s appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Tarantino said he was aware Weinstein made “unwanted advances” towards women but never knew rape was involved (via Insider). The filmmaker called Weinstein a “fucked up father figure.”

“I wish I had talked to the guy,” Tarantino said. “I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation. I didn’t know about any rapes or anything like that but I knew he was like, you know…I chalked it up to the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. That’s how I kind of looked at it, him making unwanted advances.”

Tarantino added, “I wish I had talked to him. I wish I had sat him down and gone, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this, you’re gonna fuck up everything.’ Maybe his brother Bob [did], but I don’t think anybody talked to him about it. And the thing about it is everybody who was in his orbit knew about it. Probably they didn’t know anything about rapes, but they had heard things.”

Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was his first project made without the involvement of Weinstein. Sony Pictures worked with Tarantino on the film.

