Quentin Tarantino Thinks His Toddler Son Could Watch ‘Kill Bill’ at Age 5

Tarantino might not be ready to show movies like "Pulp Fiction" or "Inglourious Basterds" to his one-year-old, but "Kill Bill" could be an option a few years down the line.

Quentin Tarantino’s oeuvre is known for its bloody, highly stylized acts of violence, and that’s seen in perhaps no more certain terms than in his “Kill Bill” series. While neither Volume 1 nor 2 is exactly appropriate for kids, Tarantino, as revealed in a new interview with Deadline, is fairly confident his son Leo (born in February 2020, so now just over a year old) could handle watching the films in a few years.

When asked what age Tarantino would be comfortable having Leo see his movies, the director said, “If we’re judging by me, I saw a lot of stuff early on when it came out, you know, so I would imagine [early]. If I had to imagine, he would probably, as a little boy, be most attracted to ‘Kill Bill,’ anywhere between five, six, or seven.”

Tarantino seemingly wants his son to have the same formative cinematic education he did, which meant watching serious films at a young age.

“During the whole New Hollywood period, I was seeing these movies at 6 and 7. I saw ‘Point Blank’ when it came out in ’68, when I was between 6 and 7. All the exalted New Hollywood movies, those were the movies I grew up watching, and that’s a big part of what the next book’s about,” said Tarantino, who recently published his novelization of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and, as part of his contract with HarperCollins, has a nonfiction film criticism book to come that he intends to be a cinematic deep dive. “I’m writing about some of these movies from my perspective now, but I always touch on my perspective from when I first saw them.”

Elsewhere in the world of “Kill Bill,” Tarantino has toyed with the idea of directing a third volume, though with only one film left until his supposed retirement, he may want to consider an original project instead. As for his vision of “Vol. 3,” Tarantino said he’d want to cast Maya Hawke (“Kill Bill” star Uma Thurman’s real-life daughter) and that he might want to bring back Elle Driver, originally played by Daryl Hannah.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

