‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Teaser: Jemima Kirke Welcomes You Back to Netflix’s Beloved Comedy

The long-awaited return of one of Netflix's best shows arrives September 17, with a few fresh faces in the cast.

There’s a new headmistress in town, and her name’s Hope, and she’s played by Jemima Kirke. She’s the head of Moordale Secondary, the fictional school where Netflix’s “Sex Education” is set. The beloved teen sex comedy is returning to the streamer on September 17 for a third season. Check out the first teaser below.

The wait for the return of “Sex Education” has been a long one, as the second season of the show created by Laurie Nunn debuted January 17, 2020. Here’s the synopsis for Season 3, courtesy of Netflix:

“It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff.”

Along with Jemima Kirke, other new cast members include Jason Isaacs, playing Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové, who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

“The more aspirational elements of ‘Sex Education’ — its natural queerness; wide array of races, ethnicities, bodies, and religions; and sex-positivity — seem that much more realistic, even though the real world is far more complicated,” wrote IndieWire’s Jude Dry of Season 2. “‘Sex Education’ imagines a more colorful, more livable, and more loving world. Even if it wasn’t also hilarious, charming, and chock full of heart, that would be reason enough to love it.”

The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

“Sex Education” is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team this season includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.

“Sex Education” Season 3 premieres Friday, September 17 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.