Sharon Stone Says Her Acting Job Is Being Threatened After She Demands Vaccinated Set

In a video promoting her campaign to join the SAG-AFTRA Board, Sharon Stone revealed that an acting job on an upcoming television series is being threatened because she is demanding all cast and crew receive COVID-19 vaccinations in order to work on set. The series is being shot in Atlanta.

“I’ve been offered a job — a good job, a job I really want to do in Atlanta,” Stone said (via Deadline). “That’s why my hair is standing on end…because the Producers Guild of America will not guarantee that everyone on our show is vaccinated before I go to work.”

“Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t,” Stone continued. “Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will. Why? Because that’s ridiculous…that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work. I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work.”

Stone concluded, “I’m not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either. Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I’m so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today. Thank you.”

Reports on Stone’s campaign video surfaced after news broke this week that Netflix has become the first major studio to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for its U.S. productions. The move comes after studios and Hollywood unions last week finalized an agreement that allows producers to require vaccines for the people who are potentially at highest risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19 on set: actors and the crew who work most closely with them.

Netflix’s policy covers everyone working in Zone A, which includes actors — who work mask-less while cameras are rolling — and people who must regularly interact with actors or come in close proximity to them.

