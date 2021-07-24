‘Sopranos’ Monopoly Game Has Tony’s Duck, Melfi’s Chair, Bobby’s Toy Train, and More

Everybody's favorite mafia show is now getting the Monopoly treatment.

“The Sopranos” is getting the Monopoly treatment. Op Games recently announced a new edition in the popular board game franchise, this time focusing on Tony Soprano and many fan-favorite little details from the hit HBO mafia saga. The collectible tokens in this game include a baby duck (iconically lifted from the show’s first episode), the Stugots boat, Bobby Bacala’s toy train engine, Satriale’s pig, Dr. Mefli’s chair, and even a Barone sanitation truck.

The description promises you can “buy, sell, and trade popular locations like Tony Soprano’s house and Satriale’s Pork Store, before wheeling and dealing at the Bada Bing! Let tokens like The Stugots or Bobby Bacala’s toy train engine take you around the board and be the last boss standing!”

All the game’s houses have been renamed “stashes,” while the hotels are now called “contraband,” and chance cards are called “AY!!” And also, the game recommends players of 17 and up, which makes sense given the (often quite foul-mouthed) material.

The release of the game arrives ahead of David Chase’s prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark,” arriving simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max from Warner Bros. on October 1. “Saints” is set in 1967 against the backdrop of the Newark race riots. The film tracks the relationship between a young Tony Soprano (played in the prequel by Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini) and his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). Dickie is the father of Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli in “The Sopranos.”

The official synopsis for the film from Warner Bros. reads: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

Watch the trailer for “The Many Saints of Newark” here.

