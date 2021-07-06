‘Succession’ Trailer: Kendall and Logan Roy Tear Each Other Apart in First Look at Season 3

HBO's smash hit ended its second season with a shocking twist, and the bickering Roys are primed for more familial fractures in Jesse Armstrong's nutty dramedy.

Don’t ever count Kendall Roy out, even when he’s going up against someone as fierce as his own dear old dad, Logan Roy. The second season of HBO’s smash hit “Succession” ended with Jeremy Strong’s Kendall, the favored whipping boy of the Roy dynasty doing something nuts: finally standing up for himself and refusing to take the fall for the misdeeds of the entire Waystar Royco empire.

In a shocking twist in a series that delights in them, Kendall opted to use a press conference to a) not do what his daddy had told him to do and b) establish himself as a Roy to be reckoned with (good for you, Kendall!). So what now? As the Emmy-winning juggernaut readies to roll out its third season, the Kendall versus Logan battle royale shows zero sign of abating, and this first trailer hints at a season set to be dominated by the kind of Roy-on-Roy action few people ever imagined from seemingly meek Kendall.

Per HBO, this season’s official logline hints at lots of drama to come: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

The first look at the season opens with some classic Roy jitters, though it’s (finally) Kendall putting the rest of his family, including sister Shiv (Sarah Snook), brother Roman (Kieran Culkin), and father Logan (Brian Cox), on edge as he strolls into their luxe offices with nothing but takeover on his mind. As the trailer ticks onward, the Roys continue to dabble in one of their favorite exercises: tearing each other to goddamn bits.

Meanwhile, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) continues to misunderstand common words, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Madfadyen) screams and writhes with the best of them, and Logan and Kendall participate in a very amusing, very literal game of telephone. It’s “Succession” at its best!

The third season of the smash hit will add in a number of compelling new cast members, including Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Korean music star Jihae. Lathan is playing Lisa Arthur, a high-profile and well-connected New York lawyer, while Edmond takes on the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Jihae is starring as a leading public relations consultant. Skarsgård is set for recurring guest role as Lukas Matsson, a confrontational CEO and tech founder. Brody is playing Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.

The third season of “Succession” will arrive on HBO this fall. Check out the first teaser for the new season below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.