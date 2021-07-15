New and limited series dominate the 2021 TCA Awards nominations.

Mere days after the TV Academy announced the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, the Television Critics Association — made up of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists — shared its own batch of nominees for the 2021 TCA Awards.

This year, the TCA embraced new shows and limited series with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” leading the way with five nominations, including nods for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Program of the Year, along with recognition for both Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham for Individual Achievement in Comedy. (Unlike the Emmys, the TCAs use non-gendered categories and do not delineate between lead and supporting actors; individuals compete in Comedy and Drama groupings, which are open to all types of television programs.)

HBO Max’s breakout comedy hit “Hacks” was hot on Lasso’s heels with four nominations, also garnering recognition in New Program, Comedy, and Program of the Year, as well as a mention for star Jean Smart. Also nabbing four nominations were three of the season’s standout limited series: HBO’s “I May Destroy You” and “Mare of Easttown” along with Disney+’s “WandaVision.” All three were nominated in Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials, and Outstanding New Program, along with nods in Individual Achievement in Drama for Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, and Elizabeth Olsen, respectively.

Related Elizabeth Olsen on the MCU's Awards Breakthrough and Recognizing Actors in Genre Stories

Emmy Voters Show Their Love for a Handful of Series, but What About All the Rest? Related Best True Crime Shows on Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max

The Best Movies of 2021 So Far

And for the third consecutive year, women dominated the acting categories, taking 12 of 16 eligible slots. Last year, women made up 10 of the 13 individual achievement categories.

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in-person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”

Netflix led all platforms this year with 15 nominations, followed by HBO with 14 and HBO Max with 10. (Earlier in the week, documentation from the TV Academy lumped gross nominations from the HBO properties together. If that’s your preference, then the HBO monolith earned 24 nominations.) Buoyed by the success of “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ scored eight nominations, with Disney+ and Showtime nabbing five, and Hulu and NBC both earning four nominations.

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

The crop of nominees also saw progress for several new streamers on the scene, with Peacock receiving three nominations and Paramount+ with one.

A full list of nominees can be found below:

Individual Achievement in Drama

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” – HBO

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – FX

Omar Sy, “Lupin” – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Individual Achievement in Comedy in News and Information

“Allen v. Farrow” – HBO

“City So Real” – NatGeo

“Framing Britney Spears” – FX/FX On Hulu

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” – HBO

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – CBS

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime

“Deaf U” – Netflix

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” – Netflix

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” – Paramount+

“Taste the Nation” – Hulu

“Top Chef: Portland” – Bravo

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“Bluey” – Disney Jr.

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Waffles + Mochi” – Netflix

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

Outstanding New Program

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“P-Valley” – Starz

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“WandaVision” – Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“It’s a Sin” – HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Crown” – Netflix

“For All Mankind” – Apple TV+

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

“Lovecraft Country” – HBO

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“Pose” – FX

“P-Valley” – Starz

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Girls5Eva” – Peacock

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

“Pen15” – Hulu

“Superstore” – NBC

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

Program of the Year

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.