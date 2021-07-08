‘The Boys’ Debuts Satirical Vought News Videos to Fill in Story Gaps Before Season 3

Amazon is teasing Season 3 of its hit superhero show with a parody newscast.

“The Boys,” Amazon’s superhero series and TV’s most in-your-face (and bloodiest) satire, is teasing its upcoming third season with a parody newscast from the show’s villainous Vought International corporation.

The newscast recaps several of the key plot developments from the show’s sophomore season and details what some of its key characters have been up to in between Season 2 and 3; Homelander (Antony Starr) has been secluded inside Vought Tower, while Hughie (Jack Quaid) has become a senior analyst for the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, among other developments.

Like much of the the series’ comedy, the Vought News Network video is also an incredibly blatant satire. Its red, white, and blue aesthetic, editorializing by anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison, who will also appear in Season 3), and overall tone are bound to draw ever-so-subtle comparisons to Fox News. While much of the video is focused on the show’s prior plot beats, there’s also a memorably cheeky advertisement for OurSheet featuring Mickey Londale, a clear riff on the real-world MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has frequently advertised his company on Fox News.

The Vought News Network video might be the first of its kind for Amazon’s show, but it’s also the latest in a growing number of publicity efforts for the series; the Vought International YouTube page premiered a music video featuring Starlight (Erin Moriarty) in June, and Amazon Studios held one of the few in-person FYC events early last month, as well.

The premiere date for “The Boys” Season 3 has yet to be announced. The show’s success has led to a spin-off series that is currently in development. Amazon has billed that spinoff, which is untitled and does not have a release date, as “part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of ‘The Boys.'”

Amazon’s latest promo for “The Boys” isn’t the first time a corporation has used a fictional news outlet to promote a superhero title. Disney ran a string of viral marketing videos from fictional current affairs series WHIH Newsfront from 2015 to 2016 to promote its Marvel Cinematic Universe films “Ant-Man” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

The Vought News Network promo for “The Boys” Season 3 can be viewed below:

