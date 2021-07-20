‘The Office’: Watch Michael Scott’s Ill-Fated ‘Threat Level Midnight’ Get Expanded Table Read

As part of Peacock's "Superfan Episodes," the Season 2 table-read of the world's worst action script now gets an upgrade.

In order to juice sustained interest in perennial sitcom favorite “The Office” — and, of course, to get more eyeballs on its own fledgling streaming service Peacock — NBC has cleverly been rolling out so-called “Superfan Episodes” via Peacock’s Premium Plus tier, which include all manner of never-before-seen deleted scenes, bloopers, interviews, and featurettes. Earlier this year, beefed-up episodes from both Season 1 and Season 3 hit the streamer, but now some Season 2 favorites are next in line.

That includes an expanded look at “The Client,” best known as the episode that saw the Dunder Mifflin crew staging a table-read of Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) beloved, long-rumored, and epically terrible action script “Threat Level Midnight” while Michael was off wining and dining prospective client Christian (Tim Meadows) at a local Chili’s, alongside boss Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin). Peacock has now released the full, never-before-seen clip for all Dunder Mifflinites to enjoy.

While the version that made it to the small screen initially is packed with instantly iconic sequences — who could possibly forget the terrible, funny, terribly funny moment in which Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and the rest of his co-workers realize the script’s idiotic robot sidekick is based on him, all thanks to a bad typo? and what about Michael’s decision to cast Catherine Zeta-Jones as, well, “Catherine Zeta-Jones,” a brilliant bit of bold scripting that could have presumably paid off, should anyone in Hollywood ever actually obtain the script? — but this new scene adds even more texture and laughs. For instance, what was Roy (David Denman) doing there? Ever wonder why Stanley (Leslie David Baker) left? And who knew there was so much singing to be had?

As Collider notes, other episodes getting the Superfan treatment in the coming days include “Office Olympics” (timely), which will start streaming on July 23, and hopefully will include a look at other, Yoplait top-worthy in-office games. Most episodes include extras, but even those that don’t can boast “extended cuts” that add to each episode. Ever wanted to see a 32-minute version of “Booze Cruise”? Get ready.

A variety of “The Office” Superfan Episodes for Season 1, 2, and 3 are currently streaming on Peacock with a Premium Plus subscription. Check out the deleted scene below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.