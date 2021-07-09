‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Fantasy Sets December Return with First Look

Netflix's Henry Cavil-led fantasy series will soon return with a sophomore season.

The premiere of the sophomore season of “The Witcher,” Netflix’s popular fantasy adventure series, is only a few months away. Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Henry Cavil-led show’s Season 2 on Friday.

“The Witcher,” adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, follows the adventures of monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and princess Ciri (Freya Allan). While much of Season 1 was episodic and jumped across multiple timelines, the season ended with Geralt and Ciri battling an army from the villainous Nilfgaardian Empire.

The new Season 2 teaser centers on Geralt beginning to train Ciri; their relationship is expected to be a central theme throughout the show’s upcoming batch of episodes. Yennefer is absent for much of the trailer but is confirmed to be alive in its final few moments, though there’s no telling how she’ll reunite with Geralt.

Netflix’s Season 2 synopsis reads:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show’s upcoming second season will ditch the multiple timelines and introduce other witchers — Geralt is one of several magically-enhanced monster hunters within the show’s universe. Production on “The Witcher” Season 2 began in February but was quickly put on hold when series newcomer Kristofer Hivju (“Game of Thrones”) tested positive for the coronavirus in March. Production resumed in August.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised “The Witcher” Season 1 for its uniqueness and handling of its more fantastical moments in his December 2019 review.

“Piecing together what’s going on at any given time in ‘The Witcher’ is both impossible and insignificant. Netflix’s big-budget fantasy adaptation looks like ‘Game of Thrones’ and plays like ‘The OA’ — an extravagant budget fueling a ludicrous premise,” Travers said in his review. “Frankly, it should be a catastrophe, and yet the batshit energy driving a slew of increasingly odd choices makes for a pretty entertaining spectacle.”

Check out the trailer for “The Witcher” Season 2 below, as well as the first-look photos. Season 2 will premiere December 17 on Netflix.

Jay Maidment / Netflix

Susie Allnut / Netflix

Susie Allnutt / Netflix

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.