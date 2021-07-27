Every Scripted TV Series from BIPOC Creators or Showrunners in 2021-2022

It's unclear whether the nation's "racial reckoning" has impacted the industry's behind-the-scenes hiring practices, where progress is stagnant.

An October 2020 UCLA Hollywood Diversity study — which focused on broadcast, cable and streaming programming for the previous two television seasons — reported that, when it comes to racial diversity in television industry jobs, while Black, indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC) creatives continue to make incremental gains, positions at the highest ranks and behind the camera still elude them. The group is not represented proportionately to their share of the U.S. population overall, even though audiences continue to show interest in programming with talent that represents the nation’s diversity.

The analysis found that the greatest racial disparities are in behind-the-camera jobs such as a show’s creator, director, and writer: Among digital programs, just 10.3 percent of show creators were BIPOC; in broadcast, 10.7 percent; and for cable, 14.7 percent.

White men still dominate these positions, as well as high-level TV executive jobs. As of 2020, chair/CEO positions were overwhelmingly held by white people (92 percent) and men (68 percent); and the statistics were similar for senior executives (84.0 percent white, 60.0 percent male) and production chiefs (87.0 percent white, 54.0 percent male).

This under-representation of BIPOC continues to be problematic, even if there are more BIPOC actors in front of the camera. When BIPOC narratives are controlled by non-BIPOC creatives, character story lines may lack authenticity, may feature writing dependent on stereotypes, or may be depicted as “culture-less.”

A key question to ask going forward is whether the nation’s ongoing “racial reckoning” has had, or will have, a significant effect on the industry’s hiring practices in a way that will be apparent in next year’s diversity reports. At the moment, it’s unclear.

Television production may have been derailed over the last 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some series did manage to pull through (although not as many as would have under “normal” circumstances). The result: a fall 2021 and winter 2022 television season that isn’t quite an attention-grabber. But the good news is that audiences won’t be as overwhelmed by the volume of shows to watch, and those programs that may have been otherwise overlooked or buried may actually get the opportunity to find viewers. That could be especially good news for the series that follow.

Here is our look at scripted series created and/or overseen by BIPOC creatives for major platforms, scheduled for the 2021/22 television season. The list will be updated as more networks (especially the streamers) solidify their lineups and announce midseason scripted pickups, considering the typical TV schedule remains in disarray amid ongoing production delays. Although, with disruptors like Netflix premiering new series weekly and new streamers find their footing, there’s a discussion to be had about what exactly the traditional television calendar will look like moving forward.

ABC

“Black-ish” – Kenya Barris, creator

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Shonda Rhimes, creator

“Queens” – Zahir McGhee, creator

AMAZON

“Harlem” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner

AMC

“Sherman’s Showcase” – Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, creators

“The Walking Dead” – Angela Kang, showrunner

Apple TV+

“Truth Be Told” – Nichelle Tramble Spellman, creator and showrunner

BET

“American Soul” – Dorian Gregory, co-creator

“Sistas” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Assisted Living” – Tyler Perry, creator

“The Oval” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Twenties” – Lena Waithe, creator

“Tales” – Irv Gotti, creator

BET+

“Bruh” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Ruthless” – Tyler Perry, creator

“First Wives Club” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner

CBS

“The Neighborhood” – Meg DeLoatch, showrunner

“Bob ♥ Abishola” – Gina Yashere, co-creator

“S.W.A.T.” – Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, co-developer and co-showrunner

CBS All Access

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator

Comedy Central

“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” – Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao, creators

Freeform

“Grown-ish” – Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, creators

FX

“Atlanta” – Donald Glover, creator

“Mayans M.C.” – Elgin James, creator

“Snowfall” – John Singleton, creator

FOX

“Our Kind of People” – Karen Gist, creator

HBO

“Industry” – Mickey Down, co-creator

“Insecure” – Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, creators; Prentice Penny, showrunner

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Robin Thede, creator, showrunner

Hulu

“Ramy” – Ramy Youssef, creator and showrunner

NBC

“Young Rock” – Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, creators; Nahnatchka Khan, showrunner.

Netflix

“Never Have I Ever” – Mindy Kaling, co-creator

“Inventing Anna” – Shonda Rhimes, creator

“Dear White People” – Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Lee Bowser, showrunner

OWN

“Cherish the Day” – Ava DuVernay, creator

“Queen Sugar” – Ava DuVernay, creator

“David Makes Man” – Tarell McCraney, creator; Dee Harris-Lawrence, showrunner

“Delilah” – Craig Wright, creator

Paramount+

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator and co-showrunner

Showtime

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” – Kevin Iso, co-creator

“The Chi” – Lena Waithe, creator

Starz

“Blindspotting” – Daveed Diggs, co-creator

The “Power” franchise – Courtney Kemp Agboh, creator and showrunner

“Run the World” – Leigh Davenport, creator

TBS

“Chad” – Nasim Pedrad, creator

“The Last O.G.” – Jordan Peele, co-creator; Saladin K. Patterson, showrunner

The CW

“The Flash” – Eric Wallace, showrunner

“All American” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, showrunner

“All American: Homecoming” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, developer, executive producer

“The 4400” – Arianna Jackson, co-showrunner

