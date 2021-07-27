‘Untold’ Trailer: ‘Wild Wild Country’ Directors Tackle True Sports Stories in Netflix Docuseries

Chapman and Maclein Way direct two of the five feature-length entries in Netflix's upcoming series covering tennis, boxing, basketball, and more.

Netflix is preparing to tell the untold stories in the world of sports with their upcoming docuseries, titled appropriately enough, “Untold.” The trailer below gives a sneak peek at the five feature-length episodes, two of which are helmed by “Wild Wild Country” directors Chapman and Maclein Way (who also executive produce the full series).

The synopsis, per Netflix:

Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy, and pathos beneath the sweat.

Whether it’s the famous “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl finally being unraveled by those who were on the inside, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on her journey to winning gold, boxer Christy Martin in the fight of her life outside the ring, professional tennis player Mardy Fish opening up about his struggles with mental health, or a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss, “Untold” gets to the heart of the passion and single mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field.

All five events documented in the synopsis are seen in the trailer, from basketball player Ron Artest and his teammates engaging in a brawl with fans, to Caitlyn Jenner discussing her struggle to find her identity while being an Olympic champion. On top of that, there are also examinations of little-known moments or stories that have faded from time. Case in point, the story of boxer Christy Martin and her struggles not just to legitimize women’s boxing but to escape an abusive relationship.

Netflix has established itself as a destination of sorts for sports and true crime documentaries. “Untold” is being put together by Chapman and Mclein Way, the creators behind the Netflix documentary “Wild, Wild Country,” which premiered at Sundance in 2018 before winning the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series later that year. The series followed a controversial cult operating in Oregon (and the related true crimes), but their previous documentary series, “The Battered Bastards of Baseball,” covered a 1973 independent minor league baseball team and was also released by Netflix.

Aside from the Way brothers — who will direct “Untold: Crime and Penalties” and “Untold: Breaking Point” — individual episodes of “Untold” will be directed by Floyd Russ (who helmed “Untold: Malice at the Palace”), Laura Brownson (“Untold: Deal with the Devil”), and Crystal Moselle (“Untold: Caitlyn Jenner”).

Watch the trailer below.

“Untold” premieres Tuesday, August 10 on Netflix.



