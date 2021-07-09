Velvet Underground and Andrea Arnold’s ‘Cow’ Among Early Highlights as Cannes 2021 Takes Off

While the market is on the quieter side this year, the first week of the festival has delivered several strong movies.

A few weeks ago, many regular attendees of the Cannes Film Festival weren’t sure if they would make the trip. For some, it was hard to believe that the crowded and ever-chaotic media event could happen at all in these pandemic times. But here we are, heading into the first weekend of Cannes 2021, and it turns out that there’s plenty to write home about.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, fresh from a posh dinner at the festival, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson sit down at their Cannes apartment to discuss their experiences on the ground. They debate a few of the higher-profile entries so far, including documentaries on Val Kilmer and the Velvet Underground as well as “Cow,” the experimental effort from Andrea Arnold. They also touch on the relative quietness of the market, why it doesn’t seem to be getting in the way of anyone doing business at the festival, and then close by looking ahead to their expectations for next week.

Listen to the full episode below.



Screen Talk is produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia and available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and hosted by Megaphone.

