VOD Charts Embrace Megan Fox in ‘Till Death,’ Steven Soderbergh, and ‘Werewolves Within’

VOD and box-office charts tell different stories: Big-screen franchises? Theaters. Want a range of genres and originality? Stay home.

The VOD charts continue to reflect what may be a cultural trend. Theaters are driven by a very few franchises, while home viewing reflects a broad swath of genres, audiences, and interests — much as the theaters did in the late 20th century.

Theatrical grosses over Independence Day weekend were driven by “F9,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” and “The Forever Purge.” Together they grossed $65 million over four days, or 75 percent of the total box office. (All told, theaters sold about 8 million tickets.) The revenue generated by streaming is unknown — but charts and tracking services reflect millions of viewers watching Chris Pratt save the world in Amazon’s “The Tomorrow War,” IFC’s comedy-horror adaptation of VR game “Werewolves Within,” and Steven Soderbergh’s small-time ’50s crooks in HBO Max’s “No Sudden Move.” In addition, four different, long-running films are at #1 on different charts.

Per a reported audience survey from Screen Engine’s PostVOD (which includes streamers), “Tomorrow” was #1 worldwide by far for the weekend with 2.4 million U.S. households viewing at least part of the film, as well as the top live-action release since the start of May. (That phrasing suggests “Luca” on Disney+ may have been bigger, as well as possibly some Netflix animated titles.) The same information suggests initial interest in “No Sudden Move.”

“Nobody” (Universal/$5.99) is tops at iTunes, “Godzilla vs. Kong” (Warner Bros./$5.99, recently reduced) leads Google Play, “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$19.99) is best at FandangoNow, and “Cruella” ($29.99/Disney) is #1 at Vudu. The same four titles made all four top 10 charts, with all but “Cruella” evenly matched in placement. (The $29.99 Disney film thrives on charts that calculate by revenue.)

Breaking into the mix are two low-budget releases with “Werewolves Within” #2 at iTunes and Megan Fox thriller “Till Death” earning three listings with the best at #4, also iTunes. Two elements seem to elevate “Werewolves” above the typical IFC VOD release. In addition to being a videogame adaptation, it also had a one-week theatrical release ahead of VOD after its Tribeca premiere.

“Till Death” is an attention-grabber: A woman is shackled to her dead husband as she tries to avoid killers headed her way. Sort of “Weekend at Bernie’s” meets “The Defiant Ones” for a new generation, but in any event the high concept seems to click. (It had token theater dates, with about $9,000 for four days in nine).

“Demon Slayer – Mugen Train” (Funimation/$14.99) was the only other film to reach three lists, though with a big drop from its initial placement last week. The only other new entry this week came with the transition of “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (Warner Bros./$19.99) to PVOD. It had middle-level positions at FandangoNow and Vudu (lower than usual for post-HBO Max releases).

Netflix

Netflix is releasing Leigh Janiak’s three-part “Fear Street” teen horror films in succession, not at once (their normal procedure for series). That, along with their original intention as theatrical releases (through 20th Century-Fox pre-pandemic and the Disney sale), qualifies them for the streamer’s movie charts. It was an immediate #1, following an elevated string of hit originals that include “The Ice Road,” “Fatherhood,” “The Millers vs. the Machines,” and “Wish Dragon.”

The rest of the Netflix list reverted to older, odball titles. Do impulse viewers see films that don’t register and think they might be originals? “The Life of David Gale,” a modest 2003 death penalty drama with Kevin Spacey top billed over Kate Winslet, is #8. Even stranger: It’s a slot above “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” on its 30th anniversary. It marks the rare appearance of a pre-21st century title on the site, let alone their top 10.

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for Tuesday, July 6.

iTunes

1. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

2. Werewolves Within (IFC) – $6.99

3. Till Death (Screen Media) – $6.99

4. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. The Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

6. Independence Day (Disney) – $3.99

7. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $5.99

8. Independence Day: Resurgence (Disney) – $2.99

9. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

10. Lansky (Vertical) – $6.99

Google Play

1. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

3. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

4. Demon Slayer – Mugen Train (Funimation) – $14.99

5. Werewolves Within (Funimation) – $6.99

6. A Quiet Place (Paramount) – $2.99

7. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $ 24.99

8. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

9. Independence Day (Disney) – $3.99

10. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $3.99

Laurie Sparham/Disney

FandangoNow and Vudu rank by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. These listings cover June 28 – July 4.

FandangoNOW

1. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

2. Spirit Untamed (Universal) – $19.99

3. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

4. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

6. Those Who Wish Me Dead (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8. Lansky (Vertical) – $6.99

9. Demon Slayer – Mugen Train (Funimation) – $14.99

10. Till Death (Screen Media) – $6.99

Vudu

1. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Cruella (Disney) – $29.99

3. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

4. Nobody (Universal) – $5.99

5. Spirit Untamed (Universal) – $19.99

6. Demon Slayer – Mugen Train (Funimation) – $14.99

7. Those Who Wish Me Dead (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

8. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $ 24.99

9. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. Till Death (Screen Media) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Tuesday, July 6; originals include both Netflix-produced and Netflix-acquired titles.

1. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021 Netflix original)

2. Mother’s Day (2016 theatrical release)

3. Talladega Nights (2006 theatrical release)

4. The Ice Road (2021 Netflix original)

5. Fatherhood (2021 Netflix original)

6. Kung Fu Panda (2008 theatrical release)

7. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011 theatrical release)

8. The of David Gale (2003 theatrical release)

9. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991 theatrical release)

10. Wish Dragon (2021 Netflix Chinese animated original)

