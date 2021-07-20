‘WandaVision,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and ‘Pose’ Earn ReFrame Stamp for Gender-Balanced Hiring

The ReFrame Stamp is awarded to shows meeting the initiative's criteria for hiring women or individuals of other underrepresented gender identities/expressions in key production roles.

After the Emmys finally smashed a few records with their nominations last week, the emphasis on how diversity and inclusion makes for better content continues. ReFrame — the gender equity coalition founded by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute, alongside IMDbPro — announced which shows received their Stamp, and several of them are Emmy nominees.

The ReFrame Stamp goes to shows that meet ReFrame’s criteria for gender-balanced hiring. Per the official website, “The ReFrame TV Stamp is awarded to scripted television and episodic productions that hire women or individuals of other underrepresented gender identities/expressions (including those who are non-binary or gender non-conforming) in four out of eight key roles including writer, director, producer, lead, co-leads, and department heads.”

This year, 51 percent of the most popular scripted and streaming series received the mark, including the Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and the FX series “Pose.” In fact, 50 percent of the shows nominated in both the Best Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series, as well as 60 percent of the shows nominated in the Outstanding Limited Series category were highlighted by ReFrame.

Other highlights of this year’s report included that of the 200 shows analyzed, there were 62 women in the role of Showrunner, with 13 of those being women of color. A total of 221 women received directing credits on the 200 shows, of which 48 were women of color while one non-binary person received a directing credit. Meanwhile, 25 of the 200 shows hired cinematographers who were women for at least one episode, with five being women of color.

To determine this year’s eligible shows, ReFrame examined IMDbPro data on the 200 most popular narrative television and streaming shows with a minimum of three episodes released during the Emmys eligibility period of June 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021.

“The significant increase in Stamped TV content tells us that we are beginning to see the impact of years of advocacy for more equitable hiring in Hollywood,” said the director of ReFrame, Andria Wilson Mirza, in a statement. “These Stamped shows not only entertained, inspired, and united audiences as we navigated a global pandemic, they also demonstrated that a commitment to inclusion behind-the-scenes translates to commercial success. As we celebrate this milestone, our advocacy doesn’t stop at 51 percent — our goal is for 100 percent of TV and film productions to commit to equitable hiring and earn the ReFrame Stamp.”

As far as this year’s Emmys goes, the latest nominations continue to mark progress in certain areas. Nominations for Black actors increased slightly this year, with Lead Actor in a Drama Series seeing four Black performers nominated versus last year’s two, and Lead Actress in a Drama Series is honoring three Black thespians, as opposed to one in 2020 — that means people of color commanded half the category for Actress and two-thirds of the Actor nominees.

Additionally, Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), and Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) were all first-time nominees.

